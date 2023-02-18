Darren McCurry ready to shine as Tyrone target title boost against Galway

NFL Division One

When Tyrone overcame Donegal in the Allianz Football League Division One earlier this month, Darren McCurry’s accurate free-taking played a major part in their 0-16 to 0-8 triumph.

McCurry’s seven points, coupled with Darragh Canavan’s three points from play, helped to underscore the Red Hands’ dominance in a game where they retrieved a measure of pride having lost their opening tie against Roscommon.

McCurry is likely to have a key role when Tyrone face Galway at Tuam Stadium tomorrow (1.45pm), where another win could conceivably thrust the side back into the title reckoning.

With Galway having to absorb the loss of key forwards Damien Comer and Shane Walsh, Tyrone have the capacity to counter-attack effectively and lay the basis for another victory.

Their neighbours Armagh will also head west tomorrow to oppose Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park (1.45pm), where they will seek to build on the spirit and passion they revealed in drawing with Mayo. Joint skippers Rian O’Neill and Aidan Nugent will be key figures in attack, while Aidan Forker and Jarly Og Burns will help to marshal the defence.

Roscommon manager Davy Burke is still striving to find a settled side, and the Orchard County might just be capable of taking advantage of this.

Donegal will travel to face Monaghan at Clones tomorrow (1.45pm) conscious that they need to show a marked improvement on their below-par performance against Tyrone, while their hosts have yet to garner their first league point.

With this being the case, a tough, tense battle is expected, with Donegal’s newcomers Daire Ó Baoill, Johnny McGroddy, Caolan McColgan and Jeaic McKelvey perhaps taking centre-stage roles.

The meeting of Down and Fermanagh in Division Three at Ederney (1.00pm) is an attractive fixture, with Conor Laverty’s Mourne outfit keen to build on their wins over Tipperary and Antrim while the Erne County will want to atone for their slip-up against Offaly.

Barry O’Hagan’s loss is likely to be felt by Down but the form of Pat Havern, Odhran Murdock, Liam Kerr and Andrew Gilmore would suggest they might pick up a brace of points here.

Cavan host struggling Longford at Kingspan Breffni tomorrow (2.00pm), where Mickey Graham’s side should collect both points.

Today, Derry host Meath in Division Two at Owenbeg (2.00pm), and with both sides locked on four points at the top of the table, no quarter will be asked or given.

The Oak Leaf side will look to skipper Conor Glass along with Niall Toner, Lachlan Murray and Shane McGuigan to fire up their challenge.

With Paul Cassidy wielding an increasingly influential role within the side, Conor Doherty a forceful wing-back and Brendan Rogers still producing the goods, Derry will not be easily halted.

Rory Gallagher’s line-out already have a strong focus on promotion, but Meath have shown in the league to date that they also cherish a place in the top bracket.

Also today, Tipperary will host Antrim at Thurles (6.00pm) where the visitors will be desperately keen to claim maximum points having already lost to Offaly and Down.

They will look to Conor Stewart, Dominic McElholm, Patrick McBride and Peter Healy to ignite their challenge against a Tipperary side that has also found the going tough.

Antrim manager Andy McEntee admitted after his team’s loss against Down that they “lacked a little bit of experience” and he is hoping that they can atone for this tonight.