Deadly duo Conor Owens and Ruairi McCullagh are preparing to shoot Omagh CBS to Hogan Cup glory

Omagh CBS are set to take what is considered to be at least one potential bonus into the St Patrick’s Day All-Ireland Colleges Hogan Cup final against Summerhill College, Sligo .

While most teams at different levels tend to rely rather heavily on one marksman in the main to plunder the lion’s share of their scores, the Tyrone seat of learning are in the enviable position of being able to boast two key sharpshooters.

During their successful MacRory Cup campaign and in the All-Ireland semi-final defeat of Naas CBS, Conor Owens and Ruairi McCullagh remained neck and neck as they racked up the scores that have taken their team to within touching distance of national glory.

While McCullagh pocketed 0-5 in the Mac Rory Cup final win over Holy Trinity College, Cookstown, Owens snapped up 0-4 before they each chalked up 1-3 in the emphatic 4-15 to 0-7 victory over the Naas side in booking their team’s place in today’s Croke Park decider.

The duo will be expected to replicate the finishing they have been producing over recent months against a Summerhill College side that lowered the colours of the fancied St Brendan’s College, Killarney in the last four of the All-Ireland series.

And they are fully aware of the daunting task their side faces.

“We know this is a big challenge for us but we are looking forward to it immensely,” enthuses Owens. “They did very well to get the better of St Brendan’s, who were actually quite wasteful in that game. Our aim now will be to make the scoring chances that we create count on the scoreboard.

“We as players are well coached here in Tyrone from a young age which reflects great credit on our school staff and our club coaches. Indeed, this has all led to us reaching this final and now it’s up to us to deliver when it really matters.”

Owens typifies the grounded approach that is a hallmark of the team and his shooting partner McCullagh is similarly pragmatic ahead of what he believes will be “a massive test” for the side.

“Summerhill College will have taken great heart from that win over St Brendan’s and we expect them to come at us strongly from the start,” insists McCullagh,

“We have to be ready for them, that’s for sure.

"There will be no hiding place at Croke Park, we will have to be prepared to leave everything out there on the pitch in what will be a massive test for us.”

If Owens and McCullagh have flourished in terms of their finishing skills to date since last September, they are both acutely aware that today they are likely to encounter a defence that normally tends to concede rather little.

In Robert O’Kelly Lynch, James Donlon, Dillon Walsh, Eli Rooney and Shea O’Neill, the Connacht school boast players who have been displaying a maturity beyond their years to date.

Yet while the Owens-McCullagh partnership has been flourishing up front for the Red Hand county representatives, the team is well served in other sectors.

Barry McMenamin and Callum Daly are capable defenders, while Liam Òg Mossey, Caolan Donnelly and Eoin McElholm bring a solid core of versatility to a side in which management duo Pat McNabb and Diarmaid McNulty expect every player to put in the hard yards on a consistent basis.

McNabb certainly speaks for the entire playing squad and management when he says: “There is no venue in the country that will test a team to greater effect than Croke Park. We know it is imperative that we have to set out our stall from the word go and keep at full throttle until the final whistle sounds.

“The pressure will be on and it’s vital that the players retain their concentration throughout.”

The Omagh side’s teamwork and willingness to help each other out have been a feature of their performances to date. However, they simply cannot afford to allow what is a well-disciplined, superbly motivated Summerhill side to steal a march on them.

Indeed, Summerhill left no one in any doubt about their fitness and staying power in their semi-final.

Goalkeeper Donnacadh O’Brien underlined his accuracy from kick-outs and both Ronan Niland and Gavin Lynch ultimately pounced for vital scores that were to show the Killarney side the exit door.

Uncharacteristically, hot favourites St Brendan’s registered 14 wides in that encounter , a statistic that is totally alien to the side.

It is extremely unlikely, however, that Summerhill College will spurn scoring chances to such an extent today which means that Omagh CBS must have their guard up from the first whistle.

It will take a sustained effort from their defence in particular, coupled with a degree of authority at midfield and a generous input from the Owens-McCullagh pairing up front if the Hogan Cup is to find a new home in the Red Hand county.