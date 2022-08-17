Declan Bogue’s Top 50 Ulster Footballers: Jarlath Óg Burns has made an impact, Paddy McBrearty is your clutch player while Rory Grugan is a defender’s nightmare

With the county season over for another year, Belfast Telegraph and Gaelic Games writer Declan Bogue will this week examine and rate the top 50 footballers in Ulster on recent form.

Who has excelled in county colours, who changed the course of a game, who has improved dramatically and who has been a calming influence with their solid play?

Today, Declan picks numbers 30 to 21, and counts down the ranks until Saturday when our top 10 and No.1 player will be revealed.

30: Barry O’Hagan (Down, Clonduff)

Of all the Ulster counties, the mood in Down might have been most pessimistic prior to the appointment of Conor Laverty.

But they have talent and in the case of O’Hagan, a full-forward to build the attack around, just as his brother Darren has been the fulcrum of the defence.

Watching him burn the pitch up in Chicago over the summer, against top class opposition, is a reminder that when he is on it, he is a top operator.

Down will need O’Hagan to be at his best when Laverty attempts to rise the Mournemen from the ashes next season

29: Conn Kilpatrick (Tyrone, Edendork)

AT the start of 2021, the Tyrone midfield of Brian Kennedy and Conn Kilpatrick weren’t particularly highly-rated, but they proved a significant factor in a change of tack to win an All-Ireland.

Kilpatrick’s game has developed brilliantly since then and is occasionally pushed inside to full-forward for spells, where his incredible athleticism is an asset.

His ability to catch and carry ball has him on a path where he is only getting better with each season.

28: Darren Hughes (Monaghan, Scotstown)

For Monaghan, Hughes is a state of mind. Ultimate defiance, pure honesty and workrate. At 35, it is constantly being said that his best days are behind him but he put together a number of displays this year that were among his very finest, even more valuable because he instinctively knows the flow of the game ever more keenly.

The ultimate line-breaker, he lacks nothing in courage when he begins attack by going through the shoulder of the first covering defender.

27: Ryan McAnespie (Monaghan, Emyvale)

IF you were picking an All-Ireland team, McAnespie would certainly be in the reckoning because of his lung capacity in the role he fulfils.

Covers serious ground throughout a game, this was his eighth season playing with Monaghan and he is still only 26. Almost impossible to dispossess and senses danger everywhere on the field, managing to get there in time.

The prototype of the modern wing-back, wing-forward and one man the opposition constantly target to limit his influence.

26: Ronan McNamee (Tyrone, Aghyaran)

IT’S been said before that some of the Tyrone players weren’t the very best version of themselves. But a poll such as this has to also consider the form shown throughout a few seasons and, in McNamee’s case, a full and long career.

A long-term injury that had to be resolved at the start of 2022 limited his appearances in the league, and the form Tyrone were in at that point set a bad pattern for them.

McNamee has routinely picked up the other sides’ dangermen and with a clear run of injury, will be expected to resume such duties in 2023.

25: Jarlath Óg Burns (Armagh, Silverbridge)

IT feels a while ago since he burst onto the scene in 2019 as a box to box rampaging midfielder with an eye for goal as Armagh made it to an Ulster semi-final replay defeat to Cavan.

Earlier that year, manager Kieran McGeeney used him to great effect as a left wing-back in the League against Fermanagh.

He may have had that in his mind as Burns took up that position for 2022 and excelled as they made it to an All-Ireland quarter-final.

24: Jack McCarron (Monaghan, Currin)

IF McCarron was something of an unknown quality outside of Ulster, all that was blown away by his virtuoso display in the National League when they beat Dublin on the final day in Clones to stay up, and send the Dubs down.

2-6 was his final total, but his last score was a sumptuous lob over Evan Comerford’s head. He also produced a late score against Galway to keep them up the year before, and his display against Armagh last summer will live long in the memory.

23: Padraig Hampsey (Tyrone, Coalisland)

Over the course of the league, Hampsey was guilty of picking up far too many cards and getting involved in peripheral nonsense. Sometime the crown can wear heavy on champions.

But Hampsey is a leader among one of the best teams in the game and one of the key frustrations of Mickey Harte when his time came to the end was that he seldom had a fit Hampsey to select.

Once he became injury-free, he won an All-Ireland and an All-Star.

22: Paddy McBrearty (Donegal, Kilcar)

Ended the season a frustrated figure as he sat in the dugout in Clones having a spat with goalkeeper Shaun Patton as the energy of their 2022 season evaporated. But this is still the same clutch player that drags Donegal to better things, such as his insistence on not taking the easy option against Tyrone earlier this year in Ballybofey and burrowing through to create a goal, or the last-gasp point against Chrissy McKaigue in the 2021 Ulster Championship.

Still not even 30, he is heading into his 13th season.

21: Rory Grugan (Armagh, Ballymacnab)

IT could be said that against Donegal in the Ulster quarter-final, he was the only Armagh player to hold his end up with a total of five points. The next time they met in the backdoor, he scored the fastest-ever goal in intercounty Championship football, showcasing his brilliant hands by gathering a Rian O’Neill delivery and slamming it to the net.

Crafty, clever and with a bit of dash to him, Grugan’s intelligence and movement means he is a defender’s nightmare.