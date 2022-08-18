Declan Bogue's Top 50 Ulster Footballers: Ryan McHugh kept his usual high standards, while Gearoid McKiernan showed his class

Gaelic Games

Shane McGuigan celebrates a point for Derry but he just missed out on making our top 10

With the county season over for another year, the Belfast Telegraph and Gaelic Games writer Declan Bogue all this week has been examining and rating the top 50 footballers in Ulster on recent form.

Who has excelled in county colours, who changed the course of a game, who has improved dramatically and who has been a calming influence with their solid play?

Today, Declan picks from No.20 to 11, and tomorrow is the grand finale when our top 10 and the all-important No.1 player will be revealed.

20 Gareth McKinless (Derry, Ballinderry)

Somewhat of a reluctant county footballer, he has committed to Derry under Rory Gallagher and while his displays for Ballinderry had many rating him across Ulster, his all-energy displays and hitting the net against Monaghan showed just how dangerous an attacking threat he could be when arriving from deep.

The whole Derry second attacking wave struggled against Galway and all the attention went into stopping the influential McKinless.

That shows how far he has come in a short space of time at this level.

19 Raymond Galligan (Cavan, Lacken)

A booming kickout, an ability to take the ball in open possession and a great communicator, Galligan is one of the outfield players to have been later converted into a goalkeeper.

At 35 now, it has certainly lengthened his career as there are few county forwards outside of Conor McManus and Niall McNamee still swinging points over.

But he has lit up Championships, no more so than 2020 when Cavan won Ulster and his long-range kicking was exquisite.

18 Ethan Rafferty (Armagh, Granemore)

If there is a weakness to Rafferty’s game, then he does a mighty fine job of concealing it from public view.

A series of high balls were tossed in the direction of Armagh’s goal with human Hulk Damian Comer lurking nearby for Galway and Rafferty never blinked.

As an elegant centre-forward, he has kicked points from play, but he can also pick a clever pass inside.

The road bowls champion has helped move the dial that little bit further in the modern art of goalkeeping.

17 Rory Beggan (Monaghan, Scotstown)

Three goalkeepers in a row, and in the top 20 players you might ask? Well, quite. This is the world we live in now, where goalkeeper is the most important position on the field.

If Beggan is no longer streets ahead of most goalkeepers, then it is a measure of respect for his work ethic from other managers that others have largely caught up with him, and his kickouts have been studied at such length.

Still ever-reliable and will benefit from a change of management.

16 Thomas Galligan (Cavan, Lacken)

Any time an opposition came up against Cavan this year, they went away just amazed at the physicality of the Breffni Blues.

Galligan is top of that list for raw aggression and in his signature year of 2020 he was virtually unmarkable. Prolific and forceful, his ability in the air is almost supernatural.

His sending off in the Tailteann Cup Final paved the way for Westmeath to skate through the middle for decisive scores.

15 Ryan McHugh (Donegal, Kilcar)

A strange season for Donegal, but for the majority of it, McHugh kept up his usual high standards, winning man of the match in their Ulster win over Armagh.

Possibly a victim of Donegal’s ever-increasing conservatism over the last couple of years, McHugh has adapted his game and plays less of a role in getting on the end of attacks.

A fresh voice could add some stimulus to this gem of a footballer.

14 Conor McManus (Monaghan, Clontibret)

Okay, he’s got to the grand old age of 35, but could you imagine Monaghan lining up next year without McManus still leading the charge?

It is telling that when he came on for the first League match of the season against Tyrone, a number of Red Hands players took turns to physically confront him. He still carries that whiff of danger, evidenced in the 0-7 he scored against Derry in the Semi-Final, even though closely watched by Padraig McGrogan.

13 Kieran McGeary (Tyrone, Pomeroy)

Taken off in some games, not starting in others, McGeary had a very difficult year to follow up 2021 when he won Footballer of the Year.

Winning such a prestigious title puts an awful lot more pressure on your shoulders and like many of his team-mates, McGeary will want to return to a scrappy, underdog mentality in 2023. Without it, Tyrone are toothless and McGeary is a reflection of how they play their game at their very best.

12 Shane McGuigan (Derry, Slaughtneil)

Even towards the end of extra-time, McGuigan was at the back helping out his Derry team-mates, at one stage fielding a high ball at the edge of the Oak Leaf square.

He matched Cormac Costello and Con O’Callaghan in being the leading scorer from play with a total of 1-13, this despite being heavily marked and double teamed throughout the summer. 0-7 against Monaghan in the Semi-Final and 0-6 in the Ulster Final were brilliant returns.

11 Gearoid McKiernan (Cavan, Cavan Gaels)

Earlier this month, he scored an incredible 3-14 in the club League Final for Cavan Gaels against Crosserlough — and yet still finished on the losing side.

McKiernan is the oil of the Cavan attacking machine, the one that makes it all happen, and he has been doing it ever since he graduated from the successful breakthrough Under-21 teams managed by Terry Hyland at the start of the last decade.

Invariably the player the opposition concentrates on, but his conditioning means he is comfortable with close attention.