Defendants charged over teen GAA player’s road death enter mixed pleas

Standing in the dock of Newry Crown Court, John Fagan (37) denied causing the death of Joshua Griggs (19) by dangerous driving in Foxleigh Fields in Banbridge on June 8, 2021, as well as to an offence under health and safety legislation in that “being an employee, he failed to take reasonable care for the health and safety of other persons who may be affected by your acts or omissions at work”.

Standing alongside Fagan, from Dalriada Park, was Patrick McKenna (44), the director of Contract Services Dng Ltd, of Bovean Road, who entered a guilty plea to a single count of failing to ensure, “as far as was reasonably practical,” the health and safety and welfare of employees.

Mr Griggs, from Newmills, just outside Coalisland, died following an incident involving a lorry in the Foxleigh Fields area of Banbridge on Tuesday, June 8.

Known to his friends as ‘Josh’, the teenager was a talented GAA star and youth team coach and had been awarded Reserve Player of the Year for his club, Brackaville Owen Roes, just a few weeks before the tragic incident.

In court today, prosecuting KC Charles MacCreanor said there was a provisional trial date set for September 18, adding that the hearing would last around a week.

Defence KC Greg Berry, on behalf of Fagan, told Judge Gordon Kerr KC that, similar to the Public Prosecution Service, he had instructed an expert engineer to produce a report regarding the incident.

Frank O’Donoghue KC, acting on behalf of Contract Services Dng Ltd, said that while he would be lodging the “relevant accounts and literature” relating to the defendant’s company, he conceded the sentencing would have to wait until Fagan’s trial had concluded.

Judge Kerr said he would review the case against Fagan on June 12.