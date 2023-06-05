Delighted manager Elaine Dowds hails Antrim’s show of resilience in All-Ireland opener

Elaine Dowds was both delighted and relieved as Antrim saw off Limerick's fightback

Antrim camogie manager Elaine Dowds was “over the moon” after watching her charges fend off a second-half comeback from Limerick to record a four-points victory in the opening round of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship.

“We’ve worked very hard these past three weeks to re-set after losing the Ulster final to Down. We had to get morale back up and prepare for this championship game,” said Dowds after her team’s 1-15 to 0-14 win.

“I thought our work-rate was fantastic right from the throw in; we were confident in our attacking play and took some great scores.

“We knew Limerick would come at us hard in the second half; they had the breeze and they’d nothing to lose.

“We struggled to win puck-outs for 15 minutes but we managed to keep the score-board ticking over.

“Róisín McCormick kept her composure and hit some fantastic frees from distance.

“The last 10 minutes we just really dug in, backs to the wall stuff. We were full of belief and weren’t going to let this one go.”

Meanwhile Down manager Paul Donnelly felt that his side had given all against Clare as they went down Down 1-19 to 2-11

The Mourne side held a lead of two points coming into the last seven or eight minutes of playing time, but coughed up a goal and four points against Clare.

“It was our first time playing Clare who have a lot more experience than us,” he said.

“Overall it was a very good performance from Down. We played on the front foot. There was nothing between the teams really, just that they finished a bit stronger than us.”