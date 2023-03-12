Derry feel like we’ve lost despite sharing spoils with Down, fumes Johnny McGarvey

Down 0-23 Derry 1-20

Ulster rivals Down and Derry were forced to settle for a share of the spoils at Ballycran yesterday thanks to Pearse Óg McCrickard’s injury-time free.

While Down boss Ronan Sheehan was delighted to avoid a fourth loss of the season, his opposite number Johnny McGarvey was anything but relieved despite also picking up a first point of the 2023 campaign.

Leading a point with time seemingly up, Down were awarded a free in controversial circumstances and McGarvey felt that the victory his side deserved was cruelly taken away from them.

With three minutes of additional time signalled, referee Sean Stack allowed play to continue beyond the allotted amount and with over five minutes played the Dublin whistler controversially penalised Derry’s Sean Cassidy.

“That feels like a loss,” fumed McGarvey afterwards.

“I thought the end of that match was a disgrace. The time was up and I’m really annoyed.”

It was a harsh call on the Oakleafers who fought back from five points adrift at the break to deservedly take a one-point lead.

While Derry will look back on a point dropped, Down boss Sheehan was happy to come away with something after being so close to defeat.

“It was a tense one,” said the Newry Shamrocks man.

“We were probably slightly disappointed that we weren’t further ahead at half-time.”

Leading 0-14 to 1-6 at the break Down also shot eight wides as they opted to play with the aid of a strong first half wind.

But inspired by captain Cormac O’Doherty and the doggedness of John and Richie Mullan, Derry fought back to lead as the clock turned red, only for McCrickard’s late strike to send both sides home with a point each.

Scorers: Down: P Óg McCrickard (0-8, 3f 1 sideline), P Sheehan (0-6f), T Prenter (0-3), M Fisher (0-2), L Savage (0-2), O McManus (0-1), D Sands (0-1).

Derry: C O’Doherty (1-10 1-0 pen, 8f), C O’Reilly (0-3), J Mullan (0-3), J Friel (0-2), C Gough (0-1), D McGilligan (0-1).

DOWN: S Keith, J McManus, B Trainor, T Murray, M Fisher, M Conlon, C Teggart, L Savage, F Turpin, R McCusker, P Sheehan, P Óg McCrickard, O McManus, C Egan, T Prenter.

Replacements: N McFarland for Trainor (HT), D Sands for McManus (52), J Doran for Murray (55), T McGrattan for Sheehan (58), S Martin for Prenter (58).

DERRY: O O’Doherty, S F Quinn, M Craig, D Kelly, E Conway, R Mullan, S Cassidy, M McGrath, P Cleary, C O’Reilly, C O’Doherty, J Friel, C Gough, J Mullan, D McGilligan.

Replacements: S Melaugh for Conway (48), C O’Kane for Friel (62), P Neilis for Gough (69).

Referee: Sean Stack (Dublin)