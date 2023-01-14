Derry have a ‘special player’ in Lachlan Murray, says manager Rory Gallagher ahead of McKenna Cup semi-final against Down

Tyrone manager Feargal Logan is looking ahead to the Red Hands' League campaign

The Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup Semi-Finals are frequently the most puzzling games of the year in Gaelic football as teams make a decision and prioritise their long-term needs over that of the short-term.

It can be argued that ahead of meeting Down on Sunday in Newry, Derry have already achieved what they wanted, which was to keep Tyrone under the thumb somewhat.

As the game on Wednesday night unfolded, Tyrone looked to be cruising with a five-point advantage. As is the way with weather conditions, the stereotypical game of two halves emerged with Derry coming back strong in the final quarter.

The game was deep into injury time when Derry’s Lachlan Murray — somewhat of a fringe player last year — took possession on the stand side in Owenbeg. He showed Peter Harte the outside, before cutting inside and despite Harte flinging himself towards Murray’s boot, he landed a monster point from all of 40 yards to tie the game.

Rory Gallagher believes Derry have a top talent in Lachlan Murray

It was the kind of play that makes a manager very content. Derry boss Rory Gallagher knows when to praise at the right times and it is clear that he feels Murray has set certain standards for himself to make the step up this year.

The equaliser also prevented Tyrone from claiming that normal service had resumed after their washout against Derry in Omagh last summer.

“I think Lachlan Murray is an outstanding young talent, there is no doubt about that,” said Gallagher afterwards.

“We are very fortunate and he was part of an All-Ireland winning minor team and he is a special player. It’s a massive step up and he knows that but I believe the progress Lachlan has made since our season finished and the way he has looked after himself and trained and applied himself, I think he is a special player.”

It leaves Derry with a third game in the Dr McKenna Cup, but just how much they need it is questionable. After the stormy scenes at the end of the game against Tyrone, do they need to face them again in a Final?

“The reason we wanted a third game is because it’s the environment we want to see our players in,” added Gallagher.

“We are very deliberate, we keep a small squad. We done very little football training going into the new year and if we got a third game, then it was a bonus.”

Tyrone manager Feargal Logan is looking ahead to the Red Hands' League campaign

The other Semi-Final takes place on Saturday night with Cavan hosting Tyrone.

Cavan defeated Armagh and Antrim to gain home advantage, while Tyrone qualified as the fourth-placed team following a win over Fermanagh and the aforementioned Derry draw.

In all of Mickey Harte’s time, Tyrone placed massive emphasis on the Dr McKenna Cup as Harte didn’t play friendlies. That attitude might be slightly tempered with Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher in charge, but Logan is keen to get as many games as possible before the Red Hands commence their League campaign with a trip away to Roscommon.

“It’s great to get these boys more football. We have young lads in there learning their trade. The older lads are sharpening their tools and the fitness is coming,” insisted Logan.

“I don’t know why we waned off so badly towards the end of tonight in terms of scoring and stuff, but that’s what happened and Derry dug out a draw

“The first game in the League is a critical one and everything is geared towards that.”