Derry, Monaghan and Tyrone claim victories in Minor Championship

There were four games in the Ulster Minor Championship at the weekend and they resulted in wins for Tyrone, Derry and Monaghan while Armagh drew with Antrim.

Holders Tyrone travelled to Breffni Park to take on Cavan and at the break they looked well in control leading 0-8 to 0-3 thanks to points from Aidan Hegarty, Conor Devlin, Conor O’Neill and Ruairi McCullagh, while Jake Whyte notched a brace for the hosts.

A third quarter goal from Darragh Donaghy increased that advantage but then the visitors were reduced to 14 men and Cavan fought back. Ben O’Hara, Darragh Noonan, Fiachra Brady and Odhran Madden all pointed with Tyrone’s sole response coming from an O’Neill free and the holders were relieved to hear the final whistle as it finished 1-10 to 0-12.

Derry had no such problems as they ran out emphatic 1-21 to 0-3 winners over Down at Páirc Elser. The winners dominated from start to finish and they were nine points clear at the break despite a James Sargent penalty hitting the bar, Oisin Doherty, John Boyle and Sargent among their points. It was more of the same in the second-half with Eamon Young bagging the only goal of the game.

It was just as comfortable for Monaghan as they saw off the challenge of Fermanagh at Brewster Park. Ethan McCaffrey, Matthew Finn and Max McGinnity all found the net for the visitors with Conor Mulligan among the points for Fermanagh as it finished 3-12 to 0-5.

Scores proved a lot more difficult to come by at the Athletic Grounds as it finished 0-8 each between Armagh and Antrim. It was a contest that the Orchard lads always led in thanks to points from Darragh McNulty, Callum Hughes and Niall McParland but Antrim stuck to the task at hand with a determined display and Callum Gribbin earned them a deserved share of the spoils with a late equaliser.