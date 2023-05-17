All-Ireland series’ new format can help Derry reach next level: Conor Glass

Derry football captain Conor Glass is in no doubt that his team’s forthcoming games in the All-Ireland Championship round robin series will bring an extra layer of experience to the side.

It was only just recently that midfield ace Glass was handed the skipper’s role and since then he has taken a more expansive view of matters within the squad.

But even though Derry have now landed back-to-back Ulster titles, Glass has made it clear that his side are primed for bigger challenges.

“When you look at the experience the team has gained over the course of the past year, you can see why they are progressing,” pointed out Glass.

“The more big games you are involved in, the more experience you gain. We see the forthcoming round robin series as being important in this context and that’s why we will be giving it everything.”

Derry will meet Monaghan in the first of their round robin games on Saturday week before taking on Clare and Donegal.

They beat Monaghan in the Ulster Championship Semi-Final but Glass is of the opinion that Vinny Corey’s side will be particularly anxious to avenge that defeat.

“Monaghan went in against us having just beaten Tyrone but we got off to a good start and managed to stay in front,” reflected Glass.

“Now we will be facing them in a very important game for which I think both teams will be really fired up.”

Memories of last year’s All-Ireland Semi-Final collapse against Galway in which they only scored a paltry 1-6 are still vivid in Derry as the race for ‘Sam’ begins to hot up considerably.

“Yes, that was a bad day for us but now we are getting the chance to make amends. I think the experience we gained is standing to us and we know now that it will be extremely tough going from here on in,” stated Glass.

Derry may have overcome Armagh on Sunday after a penalty shoot-out with Glass having been one of his team’s marksmen from the spot but he is certainly not getting carried away by what was achieved.

“A penalty shoot-out can be a game of luck. We managed to come out on top in the end but that guarantees us nothing going forward,” he added.

“You can train at taking penalties all you like but on the day of a match when the pressure is on you just know what is going to happen.”

While his team are likely to go into their other round robin matches against Donegal and Clare as favourites, Glass is strongly focused on helping to ensure that the players’ feet remain firmly grounded.

“You can’t take anything for granted, especially at Championship level. That’s where the hard questions are asked out there on the field and you have to be ready to come up with the answers,” added Glass.

“I think that we are better equipped now to deal with pressure but that does not mean we will come out on top. There are some very good sides in the running for the All-Ireland title.”