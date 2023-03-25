Already-promoted Derry have to keep the pressure on, says Rory Gallagher

Derry manager Rory Gallagher is keen to see his side remain in top gear ahead of Sunday’s Allianz Football League Division Two clash with Cork at Pairc Ui Chaoimh (2.00pm).

Having won their six League games to date with promotion secured, Gallagher has his sights on seeing this unbeaten run extended ahead of the divisional Final against Dublin.

“We have been taking each match as it comes and these two games against Cork and Dublin will be very important in terms of our preparation for the Ulster Championship match against Fermanagh on April 15,” points out Gallagher.

“We are very conscious of the fact that we missed out very narrowly on promotion in the League last year before we reached the All-Ireland Semi-Final in which we were beaten by Galway. It’s important that we keep the pressure on. Obviously the thoughts of every team are turning to the Championship now and for our part we want to ensure that we will be well prepared for it.”

Indeed, the team have already signified their desire to retain the provincial title which they won last year for the first time in 24 years.

In Division Three, meanwhile, Down will travel to face Offaly who still have promotion in their sights. If they beat Conor Laverty’s side and Fermanagh lose to Cavan, then Offaly will take the big step up.

Down have won four of their six League games to date but need to unleash a big performance tomorrow if they are to derive encouragement for their forthcoming Ulster Championship meeting with Donegal who handed them a sharp lesson in the competition last year.

Pat Havern, Andrew Gilmore, Micéal Rooney and Ceilum Doherty are among the players who can fire up the side.

Antrim will be particularly keen to make it back-to-back wins when they face struggling Longford on Sunday. The Saffrons looked sharp and clinical in overcoming Cavan last week-end and manager Andy McEntee will lean on Patrick McBride, Marc Fisher, Dominic McElholm and Odhran Eastwood to sustain the team’s momentum.