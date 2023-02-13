Annie O’Loughlin goal crucial as Derry chalk up rare victory

Ladies GAA

They may have had to exercise patience but Derry found the waiting worthwhile as they chalked up a rare victory in the Ladies National Football League Division Four yesterday in overcoming Kilkenny by 1-18 to 1-8.

Derry’s positive approach and ability to move the ball quickly paid dividends in the first-half but with Kikenny’s Kate Purcell in fine shooting form her side stayed in touch with the teams deadlocked at the end of the first quarter.

But an Annie O’Loughlin goal saw Derry step up another gear and incisive running up front which was complemented by accurate finishing saw the Oak Leaf outfit lead by 1-9 to 0-5 at the interval.

They continued to hold the upper hand but a plucky Kilkenny side took heart from a superb goal from Jessica Striven only for Derry to close out the game.

And there was joy for St Patrick’s College, Maghera who reached the final of the All-Ireland Corn Aoife Junior ‘A Camogie Championship by overcoming Gort Community School by 4-12 to 3-9.

The Maghera side found the going difficult in the first-half but in the second-half they pulled out all the stops to book their final slot.

It was a goal at a crucial stage from Caoimhe Chambers that sent St Patrick’s on the path to victory with Aoibh Mulholland and Lucy McKaigue among other players who were prominent. Eimear Lavery, on behalf of the management team, admitted that relief was the overwhelming emotion at the finish.

“We found the going sticky enough in the first-half but we gave a better account of ourselves in the second-half. Now it’s just great to be looking forward to an All-Ireland final appearance,” smiled Eimear.