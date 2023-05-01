Back-to-back Ulster titles now at the top of Derry’s wish-list

Ulster SFC Semi-final

Patience is a virtue which Derry have been required to possess in spades for over two decades, but their endurance and perseverance could yet deliver a treasure trove of sporting riches.

When Rory Gallagher’s side ended a major trophy famine last year by taking delivery of the Anglo-Celt Cup for the first time since 1998, it spawned the belief that even more appetising dishes could be on the menu.

Monaghan's Karl O Connell celebrates after scoring — © ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

After Galway later terminated that dream in the All-Ireland semi-finals, it was back to the drawing board for the Oak Leaf outfit.

Now here they are again hogging the limelight having booked their place in a second successive provincial final armed with an almost overwhelming desire to make it back-to-back titles.

The manner in which they disposed of Monaghan, surprise conquerors of Tyrone at the first hurdle, in Saturday’s semi-final suggests that one helping of silverware will come nowhere near satisfying a collective hunger that verges on the intimidating.

By half-time on Saturday, Derry had booked their ticket into the Ulster final.

Derry's Brendan Rogers tries to escape the clutches of Monaghan's Ryan Wylie — © ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Ahead by 1-12 to 1-5 when their dominance could have been even more emphatic on the scoreboard, they whipped over a succession of second-half points that eased them to a 1-21 to 2-10 victory, with goals from Karl O’Connell and Karl Gallagher in particular having allowed Monaghan to emerge from the contest with an element of respectability.

Shane McGuigan’s nine points, Conor McCluskey’s spectacular goal and the majestic overall contribution of midfield duo Conor Glass and Brendan Rogers underpinned a Derry performance which augers well for the immediate future.

Skipper Glass, currently leading by splendid example, lays it firmly on the line in assessing his team’s prospects going forward.

“We would dearly love to win back-to-back Ulster titles. We obviously have had to watch as other teams collected the silverware over the years, but now we want to push on. There is a great desire within this squad to be the best they can be,” insists Glass.

With the influential Ciaran McFaul having returned to the squad, players such as Ethan Doherty, Paul Cassidy, Padraig McGrogan and Conor Doherty scaling a new peak in terms of consistency and Chrissy McKaigue and Gareth McKinless deploying their experience to good effect, Derry have considerable reason for optimism, but for all that their feet remain firmly planted on the ground.

And that might just have something to do with that depressingly barren spell from 1998 until last year.