Best yet to come from Derry, insists Chrissy McKaigue, despite Gallagher exit

Chrissy McKaigue will be a key player for Derry in their Ulster Final showdown with Armagh — © SPORTSFILE

The theory that Derry tend to lean rather too heavily on a trio of their more seasoned players in their ongoing pursuit of further success could be said to have gained substantial credence of late.

Conor Glass, Brendan Rogers and Chrissy McKaigue are viewed as forming the bedrock of the Oak Leaf county team as it stands on the cusp of back-to-back Ulster titles.

But it’s the versatile McKaigue who, having long since distinguished himself in both football and hurling at club and county levels with a shoal of medals as proof, now pinpoints what he perceives to be an extra layer of experience which he feels could prove invaluable against Kieran McGeeney’s warriors in tomorrow’s provincial final at Clones (4.00pm).

With Ciaran Meenagh assuming the manager’s role after Rory Gallagher stepped aside yesterday, Derry’s preparations have been amended to some extent but the players are not only looking forward to tomorrow but to the future. Meenagh is held in huge respect in Derry and his enthusiasm and commitment are bywords within the county set-up.

“As things have moved on, I think we must recognise that we are heading in the right direction as a team,” points out Slaughtneil clubman McKaigue.

“There has been a fair bit of improvement but there is still more to be done in this connection and we are aiming to become even better.

“The form of Shane McGuigan, Conor McCluskey, Ethan Doherty and Paul Cassidy in particular has been really good this year and the great thing is that they are at an age when they can improve even further.”

“I believe this bodes well for us as a team and hopefully there are more exciting times ahead.”

McKaigue’s assessment of the side was certainly borne out in their most recent championship outing against Monaghan. McGuigan scored nine points (five frees), McCluskey thundered in a spectacular first-half goal that underpinned his team’s early dominance, Cassidy swung over two towering points and Doherty again underlined his immense value as a workaholic in both defence and attack.

McKaigue has listened to the expansive views on Derry’s progress in the run-up to tomorrow’s Final and taken stock of the frenetic build-up but at the end of the day he makes his view on the game abundantly clear in typically forthright fashion.

“There is generally always lots of speculation ahead of Championship games in particular as to just who the favourites are and who the underdogs are but look, when the referee throws in the ball to start the game that’s not going to matter one jot,” declares McKaigue.

“When you get to an Ulster Final, you know that you are always going to be playing a top team. Armagh have had the advantage over us of having played in Division One of the League in recent years and obviously that will stand to them when the chips are down.”

“We have made no secret of the fact that we have wanted to be in Division One to be playing against that calibre of team and now that we have got there this will be a big challenge for us.”

“Then next year we will really have to knuckle down in the top bracket and show that we are worthy to be there.

“We know we will be facing quality sides but that’s how you improve.”

McKaigue’s enthusiasm and indeed passion to see Derry reign supreme in Ulster again before bringing their skills into the closing stages of the All-Ireland series are palpable in the build-up to a game that has captivated the province.

“We know that Armagh are a team of huge talent who have been accustomed to facing quality opponents on a regular experience in the League and they will have benefitted from this,” stresses McKaigue.

“Their supporters always engender a very special atmosphere which clearly helps the side. We are aware going into this game that it will be played against a cauldron of noise and tension but I think at the same time it will be a terrific advertisement for the Ulster Championship.”

“There is a huge appetite for the game and now it’s up to the players of both teams to deliver to the best of their ability. This is a Final to which we have been looking forward and the same could be said about Armagh.”

McKaigue is, of course, acutely aware that Armagh are desperately keen to make their presence felt on the Ulster stage after a 15-year wait.

Like Derry, they have been consigned to the role of onlookers as Tyrone, Monaghan and Donegal have tended to exude their dominance the Ulster scene since 2008.

“Of course we want to be holding onto the title but at the same time it’s good to see other teams stepping up to the challenge,” stresses McKaigue.

“There is no doubt that the Ulster Championship still retains its own particular competitiveness and sharpness — it is by no means something that can be taken for granted.”

With Kerry having cantered to yet another Munster crown, Dublin cast as raging hot favourites to swat away the challenge of Louth tomorrow and Galway having extended their dominance in Connacht, the Ulster Championship this year has been more open and indeed fascinating.

“Ulster football still has its own appeal no matter what people might say,” says McKaigue.

“The teams in this part of the world put great emphasis on the provincial series and hopefully this will continue to be the case.”

Having formed two-thirds of the Derry full-back line for some time with his brother Karl who became a long-term injury victim, McKaigue feels he got to appreciate the sacrifices that players, managers and officials make.

“A lot of them put in a huge effort and long may it continue,” he adds.