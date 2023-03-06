Brendan Rogers’ late winning strike is just reward for Derry’s second-half revival

NFL Division 2

Derry's Odhran Lynch shows his delight after their victory over Dublin — © ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Dublin's James McCarthy gets his fingertips to the ball ahead of Oisin McWilliams of Derry in an aerial battle — © ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

A dramatic late point from the outstanding Brendan Rogers handed Derry a memorable come from behind victory over Dublin at Celtic Park.

Well below par and trailing by five at half-time, a 44th minute goal from Niall Toner proved the catalyst for a memorable Oak Leaf come-back victory.

Derry hit three of the last four points to finally pull level with Dublin before that Rogers point deep into injury time handed them a dramatic win.

With Brian Fenton in imperious form, however, the visitors ran in with a five point lead at half-time and led 0-7 to 0-2.

“When you’re five points down it’s not a nice place to be,” explained Derry manager Rory Gallagher after the game.

“We stood off Dublin far too much who I thought were brilliant in the first half. We didn’t bring any intensity or hunger. We didn’t rise to the occasion.”

Dublin, ominously, took an early lead through Cormac Costello in their very first attack. And after a long, patient build up where they poked and prodded for any potential weaknesses, Derry finally open their account when Paul Cassidy sold a delicious dummy before curling the ball over the bar in the 5th minute.

Dublin led 0-4 to 0-1 after 14 minutes, with the home side nervously and uncharacteristically firing a number of efforts wide of target.

Shane McGuigan stopped the rot with a 16th minute free, before back to back Brian Fenton points handed Dublin a 0-6 to 0-2 advantage.

The key moment of a low scoring first-half came in the 26th minute when a quick and incisive ball in from Conor Glass released Niall Loughlin through on goal. The Derry forward drilled the ball hard and low but it was denied by the legs of David O’Hanlon and the only goal chance of the first half was squandered.

Little of interest occurred in the last 10 minutes to half-time other than John Small’s point which handed Dessie Farrell’s side a 0-7 to 0-2 lead at the break.

Derry were a different beast in the second-half. If Fenton was the key midfielder in the first 35 minutes, Brendan Rogers was the star turn in the second half. And if the opening half reeked of caution and carelessness, the second was thrill a minute stuff.

Gallagher pushed his players up on the Dublin defence and with renewed vigour and intensity the home side gradually turned the tide.

A trademark surging run from impact sub Gareth McKinless served up the only goal of the game and handed Derry a vital life line in the 45th minute. McKinless found Niall Toner at the back post who poked the ball into the back of the net.

The visitors, however, still led 0-11 to 1-7 midway through the second half, but a brace from Shane McGuigan and another from Lachlan Murray handed Derry the lead for the first time with the clock quickly running out.

A 72nd minute Costello score looked to have preserved a draw for Dublin, before that late, late heroic point from man of the match Rogers.

“We needed three points out of the last six available so now we need one,” explained Gallagher.

“So now we look forward to Clare in the next two weeks, but look, we’re not promoted yet.”

Scorers, Derry: N Toner 1-0, S McGuigan 0-3 (3fs), P Cassidy 0-2, N Loughlin 0-1 (1f), C Doherty 0-1, B Rogers 0-1, E Doherty 0-1, O McWilliams 0-1, L Murray 0-1

Dublin: C Costello 0-3 (1f), L Gannon 0-2, C Kilkenny 0-2, B Fenton 0-2, J Small 0-1, C O’Callaghan 0-1, C Bascal 0-1, T Lahiff 0-1

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)