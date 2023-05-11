Chasing back-to-back Ulster titles a family affair for Derry’s Conor Doherty

Derry wing-back Conor Doherty will go into Sunday’s Ulster Senior Football Championship Final against Armagh buoyed by a helping of family success that is providing the catalyst for even more honours.

Doherty’s brother Mark is also in the senior squad and was in the Derry team that won the All-Ireland Minor title two years ago while yet another brother Oisin is playing a lead role as the current Derry side continue their bold bid to win the Ulster Minor Football Championship title.

It can be taken for granted that Doherty will certainly not lack family support when he lines out at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones against the Orchard County as Derry bid to capture back-to-back Ulster titles.

“Football is a very big topic our house,” smiles Doherty, “While it was great that Derry won the Ulster title last year, to be in line to make it back-to-back titles is a challenge that we relish.”

“Obviously we have gained in experience as we have moved along and we like to think that we are throwing down the gauntlet to other young players.

“There is renewed pride in Derry football right now but we certainly have no intention of resting on our laurels.”

Since coming into the Oak Leaf line-up, Doherty’s dynamic form has been a key factor in their attacking strategy, while he has also underlined his ability as an extremely competent defender.

But he is in no doubt that Armagh will provide a tough test for the Oak Leaf outfit come Sunday.

“It’s unbelievable where we are now because five or six years ago we would never thought that this would happen,” said Doherty.

“It has been all down to the hard work of the players and the management team.

“The spirit within the camp is fantastic but we are taking nothing for granted.

When Derry met Galway in the All-Ireland Semi-Final last year they only managed to score 1-6 in going under to the Tribesmen but since then they have continued to take giant steps in a Championship context as well as procuring their ticket for Division One of the Allianz League next year.

“From the start of the League up until now, it has just been fantastic,” said Doherty.

“We have shown consistency and drive and a big factor that has helped us is the tremendous support we enjoy,

“But then when you look at Armagh you come to appreciate the fanatical backing they also get from their followers. One thing is for sure, this Final is going to be a very tough game.”