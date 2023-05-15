Ciaran Meenagh never lost faith that Derry would retain title

Forty-eight hours before yesterday’s titanic Ulster Senior Football Championship Final battle, Ciaran Meenagh was more than happy to be settling for his familiar role as part of the Derry management team.

Yet even when he was thrust into the limelight to fill the role of manager in the absence of Rory Gallagher, he remained unperturbed in relation to the extra pressure that had been heaped on his shoulders.

It was only after the nerve-tingling, tension-laden penalty shootout in which his side clinched the provincial title for another year that Meenagh could relax.

His affable manner disguises an inner drive and commitment that surfaced on the touchline yesterday and ultimately played a big part in his team’s yearned-for back to back titles.

“Obviously we knew that Armagh were going to be a very tough proposition for us because they are a good side. But we knew what we had to do,” declared Meenagh.

“We were not in a great place going into extra-time because we were down to 14 players because of the black card which Brendan Rogers received.

“At that stage, Armagh had all the momentum because they had come back to us and made things very difficult for us. But now that this Derry team have won two Ulster titles in a row, I don’t think that their character can ever be questioned when all is said and done.

“The way I operate in life is no fuss or no drama, you just get on with it.

“That’s the way life itself goes and you treat it as such. We had a job to do today and we just got on with it.”

Meenagh pinpointed what he believes to have been a key element in the 48 hours building up to the game.

“I have always had belief in these players and this belief was certainly borne out in this game. We have always been very much a collective management team, we support each other all the way,” he pointed out.

“I was not apprehensive or worried going into the game because I felt that we were going to win. I felt if we could take it in our stride no matter how the game turned out, we would come out on the right side.

“Let’s be honest, I did not think that we played particularly well in the first-half but I thought we improved well in the second-half even though Armagh came back at us. We held our nerve in extra-time and when the penalties were being taken, and I was very glad for the lads’ sake that we came out on top at the end of the day.

“We never managed to put Armagh away because they hung in there and they had their supporters behind them all the way.

“The bottom line is that my team talk at half-time to the team was ‘go for broke’. I told them that the match had developed into a lottery and I’m just glad that we prevailed when all is said and done.”

Meenagh is now looking forward to the All-Ireland series, where their first game will be at home to Monaghan after which they will meet Donegal before taking on Clare.

Armagh will be at home to Westmeath, away to Tyrone and will then meet Galway at a neutral venue which will be an opportunity for Kieran McGeeney’s men to avenge their quarter final defeat of last year to the Tribesmen.

“We will take the games as they come. It’s not going to be easy but when you are in the All-Ireland title race, it never is,” smiles Meenagh.

Yesterday’s triumph will have boosted his side for the task.