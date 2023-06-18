Ciaran Meenagh relieved to see Derry overcome ‘motivated’ Clare and finish top of All-Ireland group

Derry 1-19 Clare 1-13

It may have been a result that was expected but Clare, under the guidance of long-serving manager Colm Collins for one last time, made the Ulster champions fight tooth and nail for the victory.

Derry, through Shane McGuigan and Odhran Lynch, took early control of the scoreboard, but a 22nd minute goal from Emmett McMahon brought the beaten Munster finalists back into contention and a shock Banner win was very much on the cards.

However, any idea of a perfect send-off for Collins was firmly put to bed in the third-quarter. Helped by Benny Heron’s major in the 47th minute, Derry outscored Clare 1-6 to 0-1 in a devastating spell to take firm control of the tie and rubber stamp their top place finish in Group 4 of this year’s All-Ireland championship.

“We’re very happy to be the first team into the draw,” said a delighted Ciaran Meenagh. “We’ve came a hard route. That’s our 18th game this year, won 16, drew one and lost a National League Final which was a shot to nothing, So, it’s a fair record.

“It wasn’t going to be simple today.

“We were up against a team who, if rumours were to be believed, it was their manager’s last game after 10 or 11 years. He has a lot of loyal servants in the team and his son and that’s a dangerous thing. Look how motivated they were. They were playing for pride.”

The torrential rain and Clare’s robust approach made life difficult for the Oakleafers. But what frustrated Meenagh mostly was Derry’s poor skill set.

“We’ve had our first drop of rain in three or four weeks and the ball like a bar of soap,” he continued. “It was difficult, and we didn’t help ourselves and that breeds nervousness.

“We got into the changing room at half-time and the message was to be calm, to up the ante and clean the basic skills up.

“It was almost like giving an under 12 half-time team talk and I said that to them.

“And that’s what we did. We took care of the basics. We won the throw-in at the start of the second half and got a score from that and then built a lead from that.”

Derry can now look forward to a free week while their prospective opponents must fight it out next weekend — something that Meenagh is welcoming of.

“I think in the context that we’ve been in, we’ve went to win the McKenna Cup, we went to win the Ulster Championship, we went back into the round-robin group where we played Monaghan again, we played Donegal in Ballybofey in another Ulster derby and then we played a team today for the fourth time in 14 or 15 months, and that’s very difficult,” he said.

“So for us, it was important for us to have the extra week.”

Derry: O Lynch (0-2), Padraig Cassidy, E McEvoy, C McCluskey, C Doherty, G McKinless (0-2), P McGrogan, C Glass, B Rogers, B Heron (1-0), Paul Cassidy (0-3), E Doherty (0-1), C McFaul. S McGuigan (0-8 4f), N Loughlin (0-3 1f).

Replacements: N Toner for Pádraig Cassidy (47), Ben McCarron for McFaul (56), Shea Downey for B Heron (60), Paul McNeil for Glass (66), D Cassidy for McEvoy (72).

Clare: S Ryan, R Lanigan, C Russell, M Doherty, A Sweeney, P Lillis, C Rouine, C O’Connor, D Bohannon (0-1), D Walsh (0-1), E McMahon (1-6 6f), J Malone (0-3 1f), B McNamara, K Sexton, P Collins.

Replacements: M Garry (0-1) for Rouine (HT), A Griffin for O’Connor (51), I Ugweru for Sweeney (53), M McInerney (0-1) (53), D O’Neill for Bohannon (67).

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)