Ciarán Meenagh rules himself out of running for Derry manager’s role

Ciarán Meenagh has ruled himself out of contention for the role of Derry senior football manager. Photo: Sportsfile

Derry will have to step up the search for a new manager after it emerged that Ciarán Meenagh would not be making himself available for the vacant role.

Meenagh stepped up during the season after Rory Gallagher's departure in the days before the Ulster football final against Armagh in May as he took time away to deal with personal issues.

The Tyrone native had been a member of Gallagher's backroom team in the previous three years, having been with Gallagher's predecessor Damien McErlain for two years before that, and provided a steady hand during some testing weeks for the back-to-back Ulster champions who pressed Kerry hard in the All-Ireland semi-final in July.

But Meenagh, currently manager of Loughmacrory who contest the Tyrone SFC, has taken himself out of contention to take on the role on a permanent basis.

Both 'Gaelic Life' and the 'Derry Journal' have reported the news on Meenagh and a Derry GAA spokesperson has since confirmed it to Independent.ie too. There has been speculation in recent weeks that Meenagh would not be a candidate.

In the days after the Ulster final, Derry ruled out a return by Gallagher but that has not stopped him being linked with the job in recent weeks.

However, Ulster GAA has commissioned a report from an independent safeguarding panel with regard to allegations of domestic abuse made against Gallagher by his former wife Nicola.

The former Fermanagh football and manager has said those allegations had been "investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities".

As they await the findings from the safeguarding panel, Ulster GAA said in a statement over the weekend that Gallagher has been "temporarily debarred without prejudice" from the GAA.

That will, inevitably, put focus on Malachy O'Rourke – the former Fermanagh and Monaghan manager who has steered Derry champions Glen to the last two Ulster titles – as a potential candidate for the Oak Leaf hot seat.