Ciaran Meenagh the right choice to take reins in Derry, insist Oak Leaf stalwarts

Ciaran Meenagh may have been handed a challenging task following Rory Gallagher’s resignation as manager of Derry but he will certainly not find himself in not so splendid isolation.

Indeed, there would appear to be a tidal wave of goodwill enveloping the Tyrone native as he busies himself ahead of the All-Ireland round-robin series in which his side will meet Monaghan on Saturday week.

Derry 1993 All-Ireland winner Damian Cassidy is certainly in no doubt that Meenagh can continue to deliver the goods for the Oak Leaf county.

“There is absolutely no doubt that Ciaran would have a very good relationship with the players,” states Cassidy,

“Apart from the coaching role which he has been fulfilling, he would offer a ready listening ear to a player who might be disgruntled and thus difficult situations could be avoided. He is a people person and I would see him as being on a very good initial footing in his role as manager.”

Paddy Crozier was in the Derry hot seat from 2006 to 2008 — © ©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

“I think he will be given respect and indeed the highest regard going further because that is the type of person he is. I hope Derry prosper under him because he will give his new role the greatest commitment and enthusiasm.”

Paddy Crozier, who was Derry manager in the 2006-2008 period, knows only too well the burden of responsibility that Meenagh will have on his shoulders.

“Every county wants success and we are fortunate in that we are on a bit of a roll here in Derry at the minute,” says Crozier,

“But I sincerely hope that the fans get behind Ciaran and give him the best possible support. I know he will want to do his best for the county. This Derry team is on a journey right now and I want them to enjoy the rest of their journey.

“The fact that they are taking so many supporters with them is a massive boost for the county and I sincerely hope that Ciaran’s undoubted tactical expertise and motivational skills will be very much to the fore going forward.”

Conleith Gilligan has had success as a player and a manager — © ©INPHO/Declan Roughan

Former Derry player and now a top-ranking club manager Conleith Gilligan believes that Meenagh has already made a big impact at club level and is well-equipped to fashion success on the much more demanding inter-county scene.

“I think it’s worthwhile having a look at the things that Ciaran has going for him. He has been manager of Ballinascreen, he is a teacher in Draperstown, he has been part of Damien McErlain’s and Rory Gallagher’s management teams — what more experience could you ask for?,” said Gilligan, who helped to take Kilcoo to All-Ireland glory,

“I have no doubt that the knowledge which Ciaran has gained he will turn to good account in terms of the current Derry senior team. The fact that he knows Derry club football inside out gives him a fair handle on things and I know he will want to make the most of this for the good of the county.”

“He has been the one constant between the past two Derry management teams and this will also stand him in good stead, of that I am sure.”