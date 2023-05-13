Ciaran Meenagh will lead Derry into Ulster final battle after Rory Gallagher steps down

Gaelic Games

Rory Gallagher has stepped down as Derry football manager following serious abuse allegations made against him by his estranged wife Nicola.

Fermanagh native Gallagher was due to take charge of Derry in tomorrow’s Ulster Senior Football Championship Final against Armagh, but the managerial duties will now be fulfilled by Ciaran Meenagh who has been part of the management team of late.

In a statement Gallagher said: “I have advised Derry GAA that I am stepping back as football manager with immediate effect.

“This decision is borne out of a desire to protect my children from the ongoing turmoil. They will always be my priority.”

Gallagher guided Derry to their first Ulster title in 24 years last year and had been strongly focused on leading the county to back-to-back provincial crowns on Sunday when they will meet Armagh.

Allegations that Gallagher subjected his wife to numerous vicious attacks over the course of over two decades triggered shock and anger throughout the country as a whole but particularly within the GAA fraternity which has a family-friendly ethos.

Under his guidance, the Oak Leaf side have enjoyed a sustained spell of success having followed their Ulster title win of last year by taking delivery of the Dr McKenna Cup earlier this year prior to earning promotion into Division One of the Allianz League.

They remain as most people’s favourites to make it back to back Ulster titles on Sunday before what is expected to be a sell-out 30,000 strong crowd at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones.

Gallagher, who achieved distinction as a player with his native Fermanagh and with the St Gall’s club in Belfast, had gone on to become a coach of note before delving into the highly competitive world of inter-county management.

His estranged wife Nicola had revealed earlier this week that she had been the victim of serious domestic abuse for more than 24 years and had endured many vicious attacks from her husband.

Both the Derry county board and the Ulster Council of the GAA have both issued statements saying they strongly condemned all forms of domestic violence.

Now the Derry squad must absorb what is an undoubted shock and make their final preparations under Ciaran Meenagh before meeting Kieran McGeeney’s side.

Meenagh is highly regarded as a coaching authority and has been playing a huge role behind the scenes as the Derry team have put the county firmly on the football map again after years spent in the GAA wilderness, culminating in the Oak Leaf Country winning their first Ulster title since 1998 last year.

A matter of weeks ago Meenagh attended the formal launch of the Ulster Senior Football Championship in Armagh as Derry’s representative and created a huge impact through his affable disposition and helpfulness.

Now Meenagh finds himself entrusted with a much bigger burden but he is well-equipped to rise to the challenge of an Ulster Final showdown.