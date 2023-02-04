Conor Glass and Derry looking for second straight win in League

New Derry football captain Conor Glass may have collected two County Football Championship honours and an Ulster Club Championship medal of late but he still remains focused on achieving further success.

The outcome of the Glen v Kilmacud Crokes impasse is still pending but in the meantime Glass is hoping that Derry can take another step away from Division Two of the Allianz League by beating Mickey Harte’s Louth side at St Mary’s Park in Ardee tomorrow (2.00pm).

The Oak Leaf side encountered little difficulty in disposing of a feeble Limerick challenge last weekend and with Shane McGuigan, Niall Toner and Lachlan Murray in hot form up front they could make life difficult for the ‘Wee County’ defence.

The absence of Ciaran Byrne following a cruciate ligament injury will be a big blow to Louth who will look to Sam Mulroy for inspiration up front.

Tomorrow will see Cavan host Tipperary in Division Three at Kingspan Breffni (2.00pm) while Fermanagh will make the trip to Tullamore where they will face Offaly (2.00pm).

Ronan O'Neill is now part of the Fermanagh management team — © ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Having got the better of Westmeath last weekend, Cavan could nonetheless be stretched by a Tipperary side that tested Down to the full a week ago.

Cavan manager Mickey Graham is particularly keen to see his side build on their Tailteann Cup triumph of last year by getting promotion this time round but is aware that some tough tests lie ahead for his players.

With Tipperary having lost to Down last week, they will come to Kingspan Breffni in search of two points that would bolster their league campaign.

Fermanagh will be without key defender Che Cullen while Offaly will be hoping to make it two wins on the trot having defeated Antrim last weekend.

With former Tyrone player Ronan O’Neill now part of their management team, Fermanagh have made an impressive start to the league by beating Longford and manager Kieran Donnelly is particularly conscious that victory over Offaly tomorrow would provide a considerable lift for his side going forward.