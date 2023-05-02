Conor Glass: Armagh can derail Derry’s back-to-back Ulster title dream

Rian O'Neill celebrates after scoring Armagh's fourth goal in their Ulster Semi-Final win over Down — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Derry captain Conor Glass believes his team are facing into a huge challenge as they continue their preparations for Sunday week’s Ulster Senior Football Championship Final against Armagh.

Having already overcome Fermanagh and Monaghan in the provincial competition, Derry are still regarded as favourites in many quarters to clinch back-to-back Ulster titles but Glass is treading cautiously as he views his team’s confrontation with Kieran McGeeney’s men.

“While we were happy to get over Monaghan at the weekend, we knew that Down or Armagh would be tough opponents and now that we have seen the manner in which Armagh won that game we know for sure that we are in line for a huge challenge,” observes Glass.

In beating Monaghan, Derry always managed to look comfortable and having established a 1-12 to 1-5 interval lead they went on to dominate the second-half before emerging victorious by 1-21 to 2-10.

While Glass, Brendan Rogers, Shane McGuigan and Chrissy McKaigue represent the experienced core of the current Derry side, it’s the emergence of a battery of other players which has made people sit up and take notice.

When Derry lifted the Ulster title last year, it was thought in some quarters to be a one-hit wonder but now that they are back in the Final determined to retain their title the Oak Leaf side have acquired an additional layer of respect.

That’s hardly surprising given the form currently being displayed by players such as Conor McCluskey, Padraig McGrogan, Paul Cassidy, Ethan Doherty and Padraig Cassidy.

McCluskey’s superbly-taken first-half goal paved the way for the team’s emphatic display against Monaghan while Cassidy’s two points allied to a similar contribution from McGrogan kept Derry in charge.

And Ethan Doherty continues to prove a proverbial work-horse in the Oak Leaf side with his clever play linking defence and attack continuing to prove a key element in the team’s tactical strategy.

Skipper Glass continues to wield a huge influence within the side not merely as a midfield general but also as a covering defender and an attacking support.

“Ulster can really throw up the big games when you look at it and we are certainly delighted to be in the Final for the second year running,” says Glass. “The fact that we were able to see out the game against Monaghan pretty well is a bonus but Armagh will nonetheless be a tough challenge for us no matter what way you look at.”

Meanwhile, Rian O’Neill’s return to the Armagh starting line-up against Down on Sunday after being out of action for a spell will be viewed as a boost going into the Ulster Final, although there will be concerns about dynamic full-forward Andrew Murnin who hobbled off towards the end of the game.

Murnin turned in a hugely impressive performance scoring one of Armagh’s goals and having a hand in at least one of the others while his movement and flair kept the Down defence on its toes. Ironically, Conor Turbitt, who had scored 0-15 in Armagh’s two previous games, was held scoreless on Sunday.