Conor Glass declares himself fit and raring to go for Ulster Semi-Final against Monaghan

Derry star Conor Glass has declared himself fully fit for Saturday’s Ulster SFC Semi-Final clash with Monaghan, insisting the decision to withdraw him during the win over Fermanagh was ‘precautionary’.

Oak Leaf supporters saw their midfielder leave the field for the second game in succession in their Ulster Championship opener, having also limped off in the Division Two League Final defeat against Dublin in Croke Park.

However, he insisted he simply took the chance to rest the injury having rolled straight from Glen’s All-Ireland Final into League action with Derry the following weekend.

“(It’s) all good,” Glass said at the launch of the GAA World Games, which take place in Derry in July.

“It was more precautionary than anything. It's been a long year, two years, for me, so any chance I can take to get a break I'll try to take it.

“It was the same (injury as the Dublin game). Not anything to the extent out there (in Croke Park) but. Thankfully it's all good, I've had a full week's training under my belt now.”

Glass also revealed that this was the first muscle injury he could remember in his career.

“That's probably a testament to all the strength and conditioning people I've dealt with throughout the years. Yeah, just the season I've had really I haven't had a break to recharge the batteries.

“It's a long season ahead too so I'll try to manage it as best I can. I've never had any muscle injuries before, touch wood. Hopefully this is the last one.”