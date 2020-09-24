Conor Glass' return from AFL may prove a boost for Derry while county pair remain in Australia

Homeward bound: Conor Glass can expect a warm welcome if he resumes his career with Glen and Derry

Derry manager Rory Gallagher could be in line for an unexpected boost now that Conor Glass has severed his connection with the Australian Football League.

Glass, who is celebrating his 23rd birthday this week, linked up with the Hawthorn club in October 2015 as a Category B rookie and subsequently chiselled out a sporting career Down Under.

Having initially created a stir at schools level with St Patrick's College, Maghera, Glass went on to hone his skills with the Glen club where he came under the attention of AFL scouts.

Earlier this year the AFL was forced to call a halt to its operations because of the Covid-19 threat and it is believed that this persuaded Glass to turn his attention to returning home.

Having represented Hawthorn 21 times, it was felt that Glass was maturing as a player but according to club spokesman Graham Wright "the pull of home has always been there."

Now, though, it would appear that Glass could prove a timely addition to the Derry squad for their important Allianz League fixtures against Offaly and Longford next month. These games will form the prelude to the team's important Ulster Championship semi-final against Armagh at Celtic Park on October 24.

On a trip home last October, Glass admitted that playing for the Derry senior team remained a big ambition for him despite his career in the AFL.

"It's been my dream since I was four or five years old," he said on that occasion.

"To put on that Derry jersey and hopefully win the Sam Maguire, that's obviously still an aim. When I first went out to Australia, I said I would take each year as it came - I never wanted to look too far ahead."

Two other Derry players, meanwhile, continue to parade their considerable skills in the AFL.

Anton Tohill, whose father Anthony was the anchor of the Derry side that won the county's only All-Ireland title to date in 1993, is making considerable headway with the Collingwood club while Limavady Wolfhounds ace Callum Brown is with Greater Western Sydney Giants.

Glass is now following in the footsteps of Tyrone native Conor McKenna who just recently called time on his career with the Essendon club in Australia.

McKenna is back with his home club Eglish and it is understood that he has been in discussions with Mickey Harte concerning a possible return to the Tyrone squad.

With next Sunday's scheduled Donegal championship final between title-holders Naomh Conaill and Kilcar having now been re-arranged for Wednesday, October 7 after a Covid-19 positive test within the Kilcar club, Tyrone boss Harte is still certain to take more than a passing interest in the game.

With Colm Cavanagh having called time on his career, Harte is already focusing on a possible replacement

In all, eight members of the Donegal senior team are expected to be involved in the club final but much will depend on the level of the Covid-19 threat.

Tyrone are due to meet Donegal twice next month with the Allianz League clash and Ulster Championship quarter-final between the teams both listed for MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey as things stand.