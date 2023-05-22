Cormac O’Doherty shines for Derry as Tyrone’s Michael McShane steps down

Hurling

Michael McShane is stepping down from his role with the Red Hands — © SPORTSFILE

Cormac O’Doherty has stockpiled a generous ration of both football and hurling medals with Slaughtneil and now looks set to add to his haul on a rather bigger stage.

The versatile O’Doherty will be a key figure in the Derry hurling side that will meet Meath in the Christy Ring Cup final on Sunday week in Croke Park following their impressive 0-30 to 1-11 win over Mayo on Saturday.

O’Doherty’s scoring achievements have underlined Derry’s progress in the competition and he was again on fire against a Mayo side that found Derry’s work-rate and pace too much.

The Oak Leaf side took a firm grip on the game in the first-half and with Paul Cleary and John Mullan also making their presence felt, Derry assembled a 0-13 to 0-6 interval lead before going on to control the second-half.

But Tyrone shipped a double blow when they met London in the Christy Ring Cup. Their herculean scoring efforts – the side totted up 4-17 – were not sufficient to overcome a London outfit that knocked up 2-38. Sean Og Grugan (2), Sean Duffin and Ciaran Lagan scored Tyrone’s goals.

And it was after the game that manager Michael McShane, who has also been handling the Slaughtneil club side, announced that he was stepping down from his role with the Red Hands.

Monaghan became the second Ulster team to reach a decider when a 2-16 to 0-17 Lory Meagher Cup semi-final victory over Warwickshire will now see them play Lancashire in the final. Eltan Flynn and Thomas Hughes scored their goals against the English side while Niall Arthur’s flurry of points also proved crucial.

Meanwhile, Armagh and Fermanagh suffered setbacks in the Nickey Rackard Cup with Armagh losing to Louth (0-27 to 3-14) and Fermanagh being pipped by Roscommon (2-17 to 1-18).

Armagh’s defensive frailties let them down even though Thomas Galvin and Fionntain Donnelly in particular had illustrated their sharp scoring touch.

There was no joy for Fermanagh against Roscommon a tie they lost by two points (2-17 to 1-18). Joe Baldwin’s side were not short on commitment but Roscommon inspired by Paddy Fallon always managed to keep their noses in front. Daniel Teague led Fermanagh’s resistance while John Paul McGarry also made a big contribution to the team’s cause.