Damien Comer double does the damage as Galway knock Ulster champions Derry out of All-Ireland Championship

Galway's Damien Comer celebrates after scoring his side's second goal of the game (INPHO/Ryan Byrne)

Two second-half goals from Damien Comer proved vital as Galway beat Derry at Croke Park to advance to their first All-Ireland final since 2001.

The Tribesmen overcame a controversial first-half incident involving Hawkeye - which incorrectly saw one of their points ruled out, before the score was rectified at the break - and will now face either Dublin or Kerry on July 24.

After the Hawkeye controversy was cleared up, the game was level at the break, 0-4 to 0-4, with Derry dominating the early exchanges having built a 0-3 to 0-0 lead after 12 minutes. Comer got Galway off the mark with a fine score from play and added another in first-half injury time.

However, his key score came early in the second half when he charged past the Derry defence and blasted the ball to the net. A number of Shane Walsh frees saw Galway build a 1-8 to 0-5 lead before the game was killed with a second Comer goal.

Derry goalkeeper Odhran Lynch joined the attack and after the ball was turned over, Galway attacked quickly and Comer was able to finish emphatically into an empty net.

Derry tried hard to narrow the gap and although they scored a late goal, Galway kept them at bay until the final whistle to progress to their first decider since last winning the All-Ireland back in 2001.

Relive all the action on our LIVE blog below!