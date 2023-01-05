Danny Tallon declares Glen mentally and physically ready for Moycullen showdown in All-Ireland semi-finals

Gaelic Games

Danny Tallon has endured highs and lows spanning his years in the colours of Glen and Derry but seldom has he approached a game with a greater sense of anticipation than his club’s All-Ireland semi-final meeting with Galway and Connacht champions Moycullen on Sunday.

That the match is taking place at all is deemed as a huge bonus within the Glen camp but the fact that the clash will be played out in the august environment of Croke Park lends special appeal.

When Kilcoo jettisoned Glen’s hopes of landing the first Ulster title in their history last year, hopes of gaining access to the provincial throne in the foreseeable future subsequently receded but a combination of manager Malachy O’Rourke’s motivational powers, the team’s overwhelming desire to prove themselves on the biggest stage and Tallon’s deft scoring touch were to prove vital in thrusting them into national prominence.

And now as this weekend’s eagerly-awaited meeting with Moycullen looms, Glen will take a restoration of self-belief, a burning pride and an all-consuming desire to transport their fanatical supporters into a new world into battle at Headquarters.

It is Danny Tallon who perhaps best epitomises the Glen spirit — brave, self-reliant and prepared to play until he drops.

The sour taste of last year’s Ulster club final loss to Kilcoo was to ultimately prove a sharp lesson for Glen, who exacted revenge in last month’s provincial re-match to such an extent that they now clearly relish the confrontation with Moycullen.

“We knew going in against Kilcoo last year that it was going to be tough and we lost out,” recalls Tallon.

“But we learned from that defeat and I think we showed in the way in which we closed out our game against them in the recent Ulster final that we had absorbed lessons.

“Kilcoo are still a good side but we were mentally strong and physically ready for the final this time and thankfully we came through.

"I believe that while we have gained in confidence, we are also aware that when you get to this stage you are going to be tested to the full.”

Tallon’s contribution to Glen’s progress of late has been huge.

In the Ulster club championship semi-final against Antrim champions Cargin, he scored 1-4 in a spectacular man of the match performance, while his five points from frees in the decider against Kilcoo helped to give his side the cushion from which they were able to execute what turned out to be a superb victory.

“In the games against Cargin and Kilcoo, we were pushed to the limit but I think that we showed the staying power that is necessary at this level,” states Tallon.

“We had to vary our game on occasions against Cargin and against Kilcoo but in each match, our management showed that they were very tactically aware.

“We knew in both games that if we stuck to our game plan, we would come through and that’s just what happened, thankfully.

"We know that Moycullen will be a different proposition because they have gained in confidence through their success in Galway and Connacht and we will have to be on our toes for them.”

The experience which Glen have gained over the course of the past two years has helped to foster a fresh mindset within the side with every player bringing positivity to the table.

And Tallon believes that this has played a big part in taking the team into the last four of the All-Ireland title race.

“I think our concentration and work rate have been very consistent and this has stood to us,” he adds.

"We won our first Derry title in 2021 and this gave us the hunger to try and repeat the feat last year which we succeeded in doing.

"This, in turn, gives you the desire for even more and, having won our first Ulster title, we would now obviously love to get our hands on an All-Ireland title.”

With Derry having claimed the Ulster crown last year, football remains on a high in the county and this means that Glen will enjoy the support of fans from outside their home base.

“We would dearly love to get into an All-Ireland club final for the sake of our loyal supporters who have followed us through thick and thin,” continues Tallon.

“They have had to be very patient in terms of us winning a first Derry title and now it would be a real bonus if we could book our place in the All-Ireland final.”