Derry aiming to finish on high note while Declan Coulter can point way to the top for Donegal

The final round of scheduled games in the Christy Ring Cup are down for decision this weekend, with Meath and Sligo in the knock-out places and Derry biting at their heels.

The Oak Leaf side will meet Mayo at Owenbeg today (1.30pm) hopeful of enhancing their bid after some fine performances to date.

Indeed, Johnny McGarvey’s men could be said to have been unfortunate not to have made the knock-outs before now, but their spirit remains unwavering nonetheless.

Two wins and a draw from their four fixtures so far is an encouraging return, and with players such as Cormac O’Doherty, John Mullan, James Friel and Mark Craig in fine form, the team could get the better of Mayo, who sit bottom of the table.

Tyrone, meanwhile, have been unable to achieve a stronger level of consistency, and go into today’s match against London at Carrickmore (1.30pm) aspiring to gain a measure of consolation.

The Red Hands triggered confidence that they might make an impact at the start of the tournament, but they have since found the going tough.

Donegal's Declan Coulter — © Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Manager Michael McShane, though, has watched players like Lorcan Devlin, Dermot Begley, Conor Grogan, Sean Duffin and Chris Kearns bloom, and a win today would bolster confidence within the camp. Tyrone have posted some fine scores, but a lack of a sustained streak has been a drawback.

In the Nickey Rackard Cup, Armagh will face Louth at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds today (2.00pm) where Fionntain Donnelly, Tomás Galvin and Eoin McGuinness can boost the home side.

Donnelly has been a rich source of scores and could wield his influence to gain what might prove a morale-boosting victory.

Wicklow and Donegal share an unassailable lead at the top of the table and are already through to the knock-out stage. In fact, Donegal will face Wicklow today at Letterkenny, and the winners will end up as table-toppers.

Armagh native Declan Coulter has been proving a key figure in totting up scores for Donegal and if he is on song again, then his outfit may well enjoy a late bonus.

Fermanagh travel to Athleague to face Roscommon, and ebullient Erne boss Joe Baldwin is keen to see his troops emerge on top to further bolster their development as he continues to build for the future.

“We have introduced some new faces and they have been showing impressive form. The important thing for us is to try and get consistency. Having said that, the players have applied themselves well and this is encouraging going forward,” maintains Baldwin.

In the Lory Meagher Cup, Cavan will have home advantage against Leitrim at Kingspan Breffni (1.00pm), while Monaghan will also be at home to Longford at Grattan Park, Inniskeen (1.00pm).

Cavan have shown improvement lately, while Monaghan will look to Fergal Rafter once again to lead their scoring against Longford.