Derry and Monaghan ready to renew their rivalry in All-Ireland Minor showpiece

Derry manager Damian McErlain will be hoping to lead his side to All-Ireland glory

Derry will be counting on Ger Dillon in the All-Ireland Final because of his consistent accuracy from play and frees

Derry and Monaghan have become familiar footballing foes at Minor level this year with their most recent meeting having been in an enthralling Ulster Championship Final which went to a penalty shoot-out before the Oak Leaf side were crowned provincial champions for the second year in succession.

Tomorrow the teams will renew their rivalry when they meet in the All-Ireland Minor Championship Final at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh where Derry in particular feel they have a special mission to fulfil.

Having won the Ulster crown last year, they were pipped at the post by eventual All-Ireland champions Galway at the Semi-Final stage (2-9 to 1-11) and since then the team have harboured a burning desire to be crowned national champions.

But given that Monaghan’s hunger to reign supreme on the All-Ireland stage is no less intense, it is safe to assume that the skill, passion and drama that were the hallmarks of the Ulster final will be replicated.

Derry’s handsome All-Ireland Semi-Final win over Dublin (3-11 to 1-7) may have thrust them into the role of favourites but Monaghan underlined in overcoming Kerry by 1-11 to 0-11 in the other Semi-Final that they are made of stern stuff.

Derry manager Damian McErlain makes it abundantly clear that recent meetings between the sides now count for nothing ahead of what he refers to as “a brand new ball game.”

Such has been Derry’s consistency and their palpable quest for more success that if they hit the ground running they are capable of stealing a march on their opponents. With Ger Dillon, Eamon Young, James Sargent and Cahir Speir in particular on fire, the Oak Leaf side look to have the ammunition to trouble the Farney side.

Dillon, though, is particularly keen to keep things in perspective.

“In the Semi-Final against Dublin everyone pulled their weight and as the second-half progressed we rose to the challenge more. Our finishing was very clinical and that gave us encouragement,” reflects Dillon who scored five points against the Dubs.

“We were a man down, don’t forget, but that has happened to us a couple of teams this year. However, we just stepped up our effort and thank goodness we came out on top.”

Derry’s solid defensive display against Dublin has fermented the belief that they can restrict the Monaghan attack tomorrow but this will not be easily achieved. Monaghan manager Dermot Malone has implicit faith in his finishers and in this respect Sean Òg McIlwain, Max McGinnity, Tommy Mallen and Matthew Finn are more than capable of stepping up to the mark in style.

McIlwain, player of the match in the Semi-Final win over Kerry, acknowledges that Monaghan now face a huge task against a Derry side that have been in convincing form of late.

“Obviously we had a difficult game against Kerry but we managed to come out on top in the end and that result has given us confidence,” says McIlwain

“We are very familiar with Derry having played them a couple of times lately and we know what to expect.

“But it’s great to be in the All-Ireland Final.

“This is where we want to be and obviously we want to make the most of the chance we are getting.”

Manager Malone has maximised the talents of his players but he will be looking to his attack to make a big impact tomorrow against a Derry defence that invariably offers stubborn resistance.

Yet Monaghan’s ability to create space, shoot from distance and make frees count are assets which have stood them in good stead in charting an impressive course through the championship season.

Max McGinnity in particular has been very much to the fore and his ability to both create and take scores has been central to his team’s progress.

His strength on the ball allied to his clever distribution have underpinned the team’s attack but tomorrow will provide him with a particularly tough task especially as the central spine of the Derry defence comprising Finbar Murray and James Sargent is particularly strong. Sargent is not merely a formidable barrier but he is also capable of picking off scores and highlighted this skill by snapping up a goal in the semi-final win.

With both teams boasting a plethora of capable substitutes, they are expected to show composure and flexibility in closing out what should prove to be a particularly absorbing game.

Monaghan boss Malone certainly thinks this will be the case.

“It could go right down to the wire,” he said.

There is not much to choose between the teams but hopefully we will rise to the occasion.

“I have no doubt that my team will give total commitment and I can ask no more than that.”