Derry and Tyrone aim to book deciding say in Ulster Minor Football Championship Semi-Finals

The Ulster Minor Football Championship may have produced some rather disturbing one-sided matches to date, but today’s Semi-Finals are expected to be keenly fought games given the form shown so far by the participating sides.

Derry will meet Donegal at Killyclogher (1.00pm) and Tyrone will face Monaghan at Roslea (1.00pm).

The Oak Leaf institution have looked hugely impressive to date in scoring plenty and conceding very little. Indeed, the team have appeared extremely comfortable and look to have matured as they have moved along.

Manager Martin Boyle has watched players like James Sargent, Eamon Young, Oisin Doherty, Cahir Spiers and Darach McGonagle turn on the style in successive games, while skipper Fionn McEldowney has led by splendid example.

But Derry may not find it quite so easy to post scores against a resilient Donegal outfit who have shown a sharp appetite for battle.

They are unlikely to concede many – but at the same time, Derry will be seeking to maximise their own potential.

In the other Semi-Final, Tyrone appear to have a decided advantage over Monaghan with their considerable firepower.

The Red Hands have totted up some impressive scores to date although they were given an initial scare by Cavan. In Ruairi McCullagh and Aidan Hegarty, Tyrone have two consistent marksmen while Nathan Farry, Conor O’Neill, Jamie Concannon and Conor Devlin are other key members of their line-up.

McCullagh, indeed, played a huge role in helping Omagh CBS claim the All-Ireland Colleges Hogan Cup for the first time in March, when he set Croke Park alight with his finishing skills, and it is possible that he could have a major say in the outcome of today’s encounter.

Should he be afforded a decent measure of possession, the accurate McCullagh has the capacity to become a matchwinner in his own right.

The Monaghan defence will certainly be fully extended in attempting to keep him in check in what should prove a lively contest between two fiercely determined teams.