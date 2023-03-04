Derry boss Rory Gallagher eyes ‘real battle’ with Dublin in clash of unbeaten sides

Rory Gallagher's Derry face Dublin in a clash of the unbeaten teams in Division Two — © ©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

Derry manager Rory Gallagher has always been conscious that Dublin might provide his side with their biggest challenge in Division Two of the Allianz Football League.

Now a further level of intrigue has been added to the teams’ confrontation at Celtic Park today (5.00pm) given that both are unbeaten to date.

Yet Gallagher remains upbeat as his side face the prospect of taking a gigantic step towards atoning for their heart-breaking flirtation with promotion last year.

“We are where we are. Both teams will be very keen to win this one and we know just how good the Dubs can be. It promises to be a real battle,” insists Gallagher.

Conor Glass will be vital for Derry against Dublin — © ©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

Dessie Farrell’s side may have surrendered their All-Ireland dominance yet they remain cushioned by experience with David Byrne, James McCarthy, Brian Fenton, Ciaran Kilkenny, Dean Rock and Con O’Callaghan still working feverishly at the coal face.

Throw in the emergence of gifted duo Lee Gannon and Tom Latiff and the fact that the much-decorated Johnny McCaffrey and Cormac Costello were used as substitutes against Clare last weekend and it quickly becomes clear that Dublin have the ammunition to sustain their promotion charge.

Today, though, they will have to counter the experience of Conor Glass, Brendan Rogers, Chrissy McKaigue, Gareth McKinless, Benny Heron and Shane McGuigan as well as attempt to shackle the burgeoning talents of Eoghan McEvoy, Conor McCluskey, Conor Doherty, Paul Cassidy, Oisin McWilliams and Lachlann Murray.

Ryan McEvoy and Down face Cavan — © ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

In Division Three, meanwhile, Fermanagh should maintain their promotion momentum by overcoming Tipperary particularly if Sean Quigley, Ryan Lyons and Ultan Kelm reproduce their recent form.

And there is considerable interest in Cavan’s hosting of Down at Kingspan Breffni. Mickey Graham’s side are unbeaten while Conor Laverty’s troops know they cannot afford any further slip-ups here. Dara McVeety, Paddy Lynch, Padraig Faulkner and Martin Reilly are leading the way for Cavan while Down can look to Ryan McEvoy, Odhran Murdock, Pat Havern and Andrew Gilmore for inspiration.

Antrim have been unlucky in some of their games to date and may need a rub of the green if they are to get the better of Westmeath. In this respect, they will look to Pat Shivers, Marc Jordan, Peter Healy, Odhran Eastwood and James McAuley.