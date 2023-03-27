Derry boss Rory Gallagher rues lost lead against Cork but delights at unbeaten run

Allianz Division Two

Derry’s Ethan Doherty attempts to evade the attentions of opposite number Matty Taylor of Cork — © ©INPHO/Ken Sutton

While Derry completed their unbeaten league campaign with a draw away to Cork at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Derry manager Rory Gallagher was upset that his side failed to see the game out.

The visitors were leading 1-13 to 0-8 approaching the final quarter, but somehow the Rebel County managed to grab a share of the spoils.

“We were eight points up and we normally wouldn’t come close to letting a team come back into it,” explained Gallagher.

“Today there was huge learning in how we let Cork back into it. Our attitude wasn’t right. We were making wrong decisions.”

Derry manager Rory Gallagher and Cork boss John Cleary exchange pleasantries at the final whistle — © ©INPHO/Ken Sutton

The Derry boss continued to explain how he had given his players a week’s rest and recreation after an arduous and breathless season so far.

“We all travelled off in different directions last week, some boys only arriving in this morning so it’s maybe a bit understandable. We felt the right thing to do was to take the week off to help us in the long term.”

Despite a 31st-minute black card for Gareth McKinless, Derry will have been happy to run in 0-9 to 0-6 up at half-time.

Shane McGuigan’s second point in the 12th minute handed the Oakleafers a 0-5 to 0-1 lead, with the visitors playing with all the confidence that six straight league wins bring.

Niall Toner opened the scoring after five minutes and would catch the eye with three points from play in the opening 35 minutes. Cork pulled level, for the only time in the half, through Colm O’Callaghan.

Derry then hit four in a row through Brendan Rogers, dropping the shoulder and skinning his man, Toner and a brace from McGuigan.

Derry’s Lachlan Murray shoots between Cork man Micheál Aodh Martin's legs — © ©INPHO/Ken Sutton

Cork kept some skin in the game through Kevin O’Donovan and Steven Sherlock points before Ethan Doherty, McGuigan and Toner again edged the visitors 0-8 to 0-3 ahead.

Toner’s point was the best of the half, with the Lavey speedster jinking one way and the other before dinking over from an acute angle.

But aided and abetted by that McKinless black card, Cork hit three of the last four points going into the break to leave themselves just three adrift.

Derry, backed by the breeze, came hurtling out of the blocks after the interval. Shea Downey rattled the back of the Cork net to hand his side a 1-13 to 0-8 lead as the game approached the home straight.

The duel appeared all but over as a contest, but the home side found an extra gear and hit the next six points to trail just 1-13 to 0-14.

Cork’s Steven Sherlock fires a goalbound shot while surrounded by Derry players — © ©INPHO/Ken Sutton

And with fully seven minutes of extra-time elapsed, Cork’s Ian Maguire found a scrappy match-saving goal.

Despite their failure to bring home a seventh successive league victory, the Gallagher acknowledged that it has been a triumphant league season thus far, with a hot date with Dublin at Croke Park up next.

“Delighted with it,” said the Derry boss.

“To be in the division we were and come out of it unbeaten. It’s Championship time now for us and we’ll use the league Final as preparation for the Championship.”

SCORERS, CORK: K O’Hanlon 0-5 (1f), S Sherlock 0-4 (3f), I Maguire (1-0), C O’Callaghan 0-2, K O’Donovan 0-1, C Jones 0-1.

SCORERS, DERRY: S Downey 1-1, S McGuigan 0-4, N Toner 0-3, E Doherty 0-2, P McGrogan 0-1, P Cassidy 0-1, B Rogers 0-1, L Murray 0-1.

CORK: Martin, Meehan, O’Donovan, Walsh, Fahy, R Maguire, Powter, O’Callaghan, I Maguire, Taylor, Deane, O’Driscoll, O’Hanlon, Jones, Sherlock.

Subs: Corbett for Sherlock (54), Cronin for O’Driscoll (57), Walsh for O’Hanlon (70).

DERRY: Scullion, McNeill, McGrogan, McCluskey, S Downey, McKinless, Padraig Cassidy, Paul Cassidy, Rogers, McCarron, Toner, M Downey, E Doherty, McGuigan, Lachlan Murray.

Subs: Glass for McCarron (39), McKaigue for McNeill (53), McGuckian for M Downey (54), C Doherty for McKaigue (59), D Cassidy for Murray (64).

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow)