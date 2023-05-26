Derry can’t take motivated Monaghan lightly, insists skipper Conor Glass

Conor Glass and Derry will be keen to start the All-Ireland series with a win

Derry are likely to derive considerable comfort from the fact that Saturday’s initial All-Ireland Senior Football Championship round robin tie against Monaghan will be played at Celtic Park (7.00pm).

Of late Derry have been alternating games between the Derry city venue and the impressive Owenbeg complex just outside Dungiven.

But Celtic Park proved an extremely happy hunting ground for the Oak Leaf side when they met a fired-up Dublin there in the Allianz League a few weeks ago.

In a game in which the initiative tended to exchange hands on a regular basis, Derry snatched a dramatic victory when Brendan Rogers swung over a point in added time that not only clinched a home win but cemented Derry’s promotion to Division One.

Now as they prepare to go into action against a Monaghan side that is anxious to atone for their defeat in the Ulster Championship Semi-Final, Derry are fired up to maintain their recent surge.

In gaining promotion in the league and retaining their Ulster crown, Derry have underlined their new-found status as one of the top sides in the country. Even the tactical approach they take and the versatility displayed by many of their players have been earning the side plaudits in other areas of the country.

But skipper Conor Glass is conscious that while Derry are on a roll, they must still pick their steps carefully.

“While we are looking forward to playing Monaghan again, we will be taking precisely nothing for granted,” points out Glass.

“Vinny Corey will have his side pumped up for this game because he knows they have ground to make up. For our part, we know it will take a big effort and for this reason it will be great to have our fans behind us. They have been a great source of encouragement to us of late and we want to keep in a winning groove for them.”

Meanwhile, Derry and Monaghan will also be clashing in the Ulster Minor Football Championship Final at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds Armagh just 24 hours after the clash of the senior teams.

Derry will go into the game as favourites but manager Damian McErlain is taking nothing for granted.

“Monaghan have shown skill, courage and character to date in the championship so it will be quite a contest,” states McErlain.