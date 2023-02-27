Derry come second again in tough start to Division 2A

Hurling

Derry have certainly been finding the going tough in Division 2A of the Allianz Hurling League. With three rounds played, the Oak Leaf side are still awaiting their first win and yesterday it was Kildare who added to their woes by coming out on top by 2-23 to 0-19 at Owenbeg.

Even by the half-way stage Kildare had stamped their imprint of the game with Brian Byrne’s goal helping to consolidate their 1-14 to 0-11 advantage while Cormac O’Doherty played a big part in keeping Derry in the hunt by grabbing a fistful of points.

But when Kildare landed a second goal through Killian Aherne, Derry were faced with a mountain to climb as the visitors stepped up a gear in the final quarter.

And Down, too, have been encountering their own travails in Division 2A. They were hit by a particularly savage blow yesterday when they were beaten by Carlow on a shattering 5-22 to 1-19 score. Stuart Martin grabbed Down’s goal and Paul Sheehan did his best to keep the side in contention by scoring a handful of points.

Tyrone, meanwhile, looked sharp and incisive in overcoming Sligo by 2-15 to 0-11 in Division Three. An early goal from Lorcan Devlin proved the key to a sustained bout of Red Hands pressure that saw Bryan McGurk hit the net which allowed Tyrone to enjoy a 2-7 to 0-8 lead at one stage and with Dermot Begley consistently accurate from frees and open play they were able to transform this into an emphatic victory.

And Monaghan showed commitment and staying power in chiselling out a 1-19 to 1-14 win over Louth. A Fergal Rafter goal from a penalty complemented his six points while the Hughes duo Thomas and Declan also made significant contributions to their team’s final score.

Armagh just managed to squeeze past Mayo by 2-16 to 0-21 at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds with Fionntán Donnelly and Danny Magee grabbing their goals as well as sharing in a concerted points-scoring blast.