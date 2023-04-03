Derry crushed as Dublin’s goal blitz secures Division 2 title

DUBLIN 4-06 DERRY 0-11

Derry's Padraig Cassidy offloads a pass under pressure from Dublin's Lorcan O'Dell and Con O'Callaghan — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

The favourites were forced to overturn a two-point half-time deficit, but did so in some style by raising four green flags to overpower the Oak Leafers.

Derry led 0-6 to 0-4 at half-time and were well worth their two-point advantage. Niall Loughlin and Ben McCarron squandered goal chances for the Oak Leafers, while Tom Lahiff and John Small could both have raised green flags for Dublin.

Derry edged the midfield battle, with Brendan Rogers and Connor Glass both plucking beautiful balls from the skies which led directly to McCarron and Shane McGuigan points respectively. McGuigan notched up three points in the opening half, despite strong attention from first Davy Byrne and then Michael Fitzsimons.

A Padraig McGrogan ’45 and a fisted Niall Toner effort handed the Ulster men a 0-4 to 0-1 early lead.

Dublin returned fire through Killian O’Gara, John Small and Tom Lahiff – who brought an excellent save with his legs from Odhran Lynch.

It was, however, Rory Gallagher’s side who finished the half more potently. Back-to-back Shane McGuigan points handed his side a two-point lead at the break.

Cillian O’Gara’s goal to open the second half proved an ominous portent of what was to come from the Dubs. Conor Glass hobbling off the pitch at the same time was a double whammy for Derry. A McGuigan free and lovely Paul Cassidy point, where the Bellaghy man dropped the shoulder and turned on the afterburners, left the sides level at 0-8 to 1-5 after the third quarter.

Then Dublin put the hammer down. Consecutive goals in the 46th and 48th minute completely wrestled the contest in the Sky Blues’ favour. Paul Mannion’s penalty – his first touch after coming on as a sub – followed rapidly by a John Small left Derry 3-5 to 0-8 adrift.

Admirably, Derry battled on gamely. Points from their two best attackers, McGuigan and Cassidy, reduced the deficit to four points.

Unfortunately for the Ulster champions they would go another 20 minutes before Shane McGuigan’s injury time free would be their 11th and final point.

Dublin: David O’Hanlon; Michael Fitzsimons , Davy Byrne, Daire Newcombe; Cian Murphy, John Small (1-1), Lee Gannon (0-1); Brian Fenton (0-1), James McCarthy; Tom Lahiff (0-1), Con O’Callaghan, Sean Bugler; Colm Basquel, Dean Rock, Killian O’Gara (1-1)

Subs: Ciaran Kilkenny (0-1) for D Rock (INJ 8), Lorcan O’Dell (1-0) for C Basquel (44), Paul Mannion (1-0 pen) for K O’Gara (44), Niall Scully for T Lahiff (54), Ross McGarry for S Bulger (67)

Derry: Odhran Lynch; Paudraig McGrogan (0-1 45), Conor McCluskey; Conor Doherty; Paul Cassidy (0-2), Gareth McKinless, Padraig Cassidy; Conor Glass (0-1), Brendan Rogers; Niall Toner (0-1f), Ben McCarron, Ethan Doherty, Benny Heron, Shane McGuigan (0-6, 3f), Niall Loughlin

Subs: Lachlan Murray for B McCarron (35), Shea Downey for C Glass (INJ 38, Niall O’Donnell for E Doherty (blood sub 46, reversed 51), Matthew Downey for B Heron (56), Eoin McEvoy for P McGrogan (67), Niall O’Donnell for B Rogers (73)

Referee: Liam Devenney (Mayo).