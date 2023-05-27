Derry determined to see off Monaghan and clinch Ulster Minor Championship glory

When former Derry senior football team manager Damian McErlain took over as boss of the county minor side he had hoped to unveil a raft of new talent.

But even his most optimistic hopes have been more than fulfilled given the progress of his side to date.

In reaching Sunday night’s Ulster Championship Final in which they will meet Monaghan at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh (6.00pm), the Oak Leaf young guns have strung together some impressive performances.

Indeed Derry’s adventurous spirit, their cohesion and their dogged endurance have served them well to date but they are certainly taking nothing for granted.

Captain Fionn McEldowney has provided leadership and inspiration as the team have gained in confidence and unity. Conal Higgins, James Sargent and Ger Dillon have been key figures in a Derry side that has played on the front foot.

Higgins has shown his marksmanship in some style while Sargent has been a force in the middle third of the park and Dillon’s deft touches have added an extra layer of skill to his team’s performances.

But Monaghan too have been catching the eye in some style never more so than in last week-end’s gripping Semi-Final when they took Tyrone to extra-time before winning the penalty shoot-out that it took to decide the game.

Goalkeeper Jamie Mooney certainly created a big impression by saving four of Tyrone’s penalties and will be keen to keep a clean sheet for the duration of the game tonight.

In Max McGinnity, Matthew Finn and Luke McKenna Monaghan have polished finishers who have shown that they can stockpile scores with considerable aplomb if provided with the ball.

Manager Dermot Malone is hopeful that his team can replicate the form they showed against Tyrone.

“Obviously we are delighted to be in the final but we know that it will take a huge effort to get the better of this Derry side. They have shown just how good they are and we definitely need to be on our toes,” insists Malone.