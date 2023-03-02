Derry fans can help us topple Dublin in crunch promotion duel: Rory Gallagher

Boss salutes Oak Leaf crowd ahead of crunch clash with promotion foes

Not so very long ago, attendances at Derry home matches tended to be estimated in hundreds.

Then along came Rory Gallagher, who waved his magic wand and sent turnstiles into overdrive, thus converting those hundreds into thousands.

If further evidence of this is required, it will be delivered when Dublin come calling at Celtic Park on Saturday. The fact that they will, just like their hosts, be fortified by an unbeaten four-match sequence in Division Two of the Allianz League and will have the scent of promotion very much in their nostrils will elevate this from being a mundane League game into a compelling showpiece occasion.

Derry’s emergence from virtual obscurity last summer when they won their first Ulster title in 24 years was accompanied by thunderous acclaim from a revitalised though success-starved following who were transported into a sporting heaven.

On Saturday, though, it’s on mother earth that a potentially classic contest could ensue and no one would welcome this more than Derry boss Gallagher.

He has watched his side grow in maturity and ambition and at the same time in his own meticulous manner he has carefully assessed the progress of a Dublin outfit that is still missing the familiar faces of Paul Mannion, Michael Fitzsimmons and Brian Howard among others.

Be that as it may, Gallagher is all too conscious that the Dubs will hit the Maiden City determined to adhere to their winning ways as they focus ever more strongly on a speedy return to the promised land of Division One.

“While we have made progress, we know that our next three matches in the League, beginning with this game against the Dubs, will tell a tale,” pointed out Gallagher.

“We have observed the level of support that other teams have been enjoying and I am pleased to see the depth of support we ourselves are getting.”

Gallagher’s faith in players such as Conor Doherty, Eoin McEvoy, Padraig McGrogan, Paul Cassidy and Lachlan Murray, who were virtual unknowns not so long ago, has already been generously repaid but there is undoubtedly much more to come from them.

Soldiering as they are alongside the old guard of Brendan Rogers, Chrissy McKaigue, Shane McGuigan, Gareth McKinless and Odhran Lynch, they have matured into tried and trusted warriors.

The Dubs, of course, will parade a battery of familiar faces with Ciaran Kilkenny, Con O’Callaghan, James McCarthy, Dean Rock, Brian Fenton and Jack McCaffrey to the fore.

Gallagher’s passionate approach and all-consuming intensity now enshrine his team’s outlook. Having already added the McKenna Cup to the Anglo-Celt Cup, the considerable carrot of a triple triumph is very much on the horizon.

“There has been a big build-up to this game and naturally enough everyone is looking forward to it. That’s what you want — players respond better when they face into a formidable challenge. I believe, too, that Dublin will relish the big test that they face at Celtic Park where the fans can play a big part from our perspective,” insisted Gallagher.