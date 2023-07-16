Derry fans react after heartbreaking All-Ireland semi final loss to Kerry

The Oakleafers fell to a late Kingdom surge in Croke Park.

Derry fans look on as their team took on Kerry in Dublin on Sunday. Pic: Sportsfile

There was heartbreak for Derry GAA supporters on Sunday after their side fell to a late surge from All-Ireland champions Kerry to bow out of the hunt for Sam Maguire at the semi final stage.

Early goals from Derry’s Gareth McKinless and Kerry’s Gavin White sparked a rip-roaring afternoon at Croke Park, with the game in the balance to the latter stages.

Despite the close attentions of both Chrissy McKaigue and Brendan Rogers, Kerry superstar David Clifford carried his team over the line with nine points on the day.

Online, fans of Ciaran Meenagh’s side voiced their disappointment on an afternoon that saw their team come close to reaching their first All-Ireland final since 1993.

Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone sent best wishes to Gareth McKinless – who is from the same area as Mr McGlone – after he sustained a late injury during the match.

"Quality football Derry. There’ll be another day with such a great team - beidh lá eile ann. Best wishes to Gareth McKinless for a speedy recovery after his superb performance,” he said.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sinn Féin’s Patricia Logue, said the team had done the entire county proud.

"A tense but thrilling battle today in the semi final of the All-Ireland football championship where Derry put in a courageous & skilful performance,” she said.

“Well done to all the players, coaches and supporters whose dedication carried us this far, you've done us all incredibly proud.”

A dejected Niall Loughlin after the final whistle. Pic: Sportsfile

Former All-Ireland winner Joe Brolly, a critic of the entertainment standards involved in modern-day Gaelic football, appeared to have enjoyed his county’s heroic effort.

During the match, he tweeted: “My heart is racing”.

Supporter Chris McCann, who travelled from London to be at the match in Dublin, said: “This team has given us some days this last two years. Thanks lads.”

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney also said it had been a “brilliant game of football”.

"What a fantastic season for Derry,” he added.

A number of supporters online made their feelings known on the refereeing performance of Joe McQuillan, with many feeling the Oakleafers found frees harder to come by than their Munster counterparts.

The Kingdom will now face Dublin in the All-Ireland final, set to take place at Croke Park on July 30.