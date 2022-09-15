Derry GAA club hits out at camogie and ladies’ football fixtures that have ‘no concern for player welfare’

Coleraine's Eoghan Rua camogs became the first Ulster side to win the All-Ireland junior club title earlier this year. Credit: INPHO/Cathal McOscar

A GAA club in Coleraine has said its community “pride and excitement has been overshadowed” after two major women's matches have been scheduled to take place just 20 hours apart.

Eoghan Rua GAC’s adult camogie team is set to compete in the quarter-final stage of the county’s senior championship against Lavey, at 5pm on Saturday in Ballinderry.

Meanwhile, their ladies’ Gaelic footballers will play Ballerin in the Derry intermediate championship final, at 3pm in Glen the next day.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, the club called for the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) and the Camogie Association to reschedule the fixtures, as 10 dual athletes, who compete in both sports, will likely be forced to choose between games.

"Indeed our club is being put in the position where we are having to consider which code we pursue, something we believe would never happen to men in either hurling or football,” the post reads.

"This weekend should be one of immense pride for our club.

"However, our pride and excitement has been overshadowed as the matches have been scheduled to take place less than 20 hours apart.

"There are 10 dual players who are being asked to either play both matches or be in the unenviable position of having to choose which sport to continue participating in at this late stage of the championship competitions.

"The fate of the non-dual players is resting on the decision the dual players take, as neither side would be able to field without all available dual players.”

Eoghan Rua said it promotes the “active participation of women in sport” and facilitates camogie and ladies’ football training to manage the playing time and welfare of its dual players.

The club also urged the Camogie Association to move its fixture to September 24 under Camogie Rule 2.2 (h) of Section A; to facilitate the dual player, as this date was previously agreed upon as a possible free day for a replay match if needed.

"The club have reached out to try and resolve this and appreciate that some parties have been sympathetic and tried to find a solution but to no avail," they continued.

"We are appealing for understanding and common sense to prevail.

"We the senior players and management of both the Eoghan Rua senior camogie and football teams feel the need to take a stand in the interests of all club players dual and individual.

"Our ask - what can be done in the best interests of the welfare of our players?

"It is for this reason we are reaching out, we feel we owe it to the younger players in our club to show them that it is possible to play both codes and be successful.

"We just hope the Associations listen to the players and find a solution which benefits all players, as it is them who are left with the hard choices.

"No player should feel like they are letting their club and therefore managers, team mates and friends down simply because of fixtures.”

The statement also referenced the fact that both associations backed the 20x20 island-wide female sports campaign, which aims to increase women’s participation in sports across Ireland.

Both the LGFA and Camogie Association in Derry have been contacted for responses.