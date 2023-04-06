Derry GAA mourn loss of legend ‘Gentleman Jim’ as McKeever passes away aged 92

The death of legendary Derry GAA personality Jim McKeever at the age of 92 has occasioned deep regret throughout the country.

The Ballymaguigan native served his club and county with distinction and represented his province in both football and basketball.

He captained Derry to their first All-Ireland football final appearance in 1958, winning the Ulster Championship along the way and earned the inaugural Texaco Footballer of the Year award for his performances.

As well as distinguishing himself in the Derry jersey, he was also a member of two successful Railway Cup sides with Ulster. During his club career he also picked up three county championship medals between 1948 and 1962.

A natural sportsman, his skills coupled with his engaging personality won him many admirers far beyond his beloved Oak Leaf county.

His shining example was adopted by many but although he achieved success at provincial and national level, he never forgot his roots.

Derry county board chairman John Keenan has led the tributes to one of the county’s sporting icons.

“It was an honour to follow in his footsteps. He gave great service to Derry in distinguishing himself both on and off the field,” said Keenan.

The Derry board in a statement referred to Jim’s willingness to help others.

"Jim's life was one of service to others. Jim realised whether in his club, community or county he was part of something bigger as part of the GAA,” the statement said.

And it went on: “Indeed, he was a once in a generation figure and has left an indelible mark on the history of Derry GAA. Whether as an educator or as a midfielder he led by example. Jim actively encouraged people to use their talents and be the best they could be. Any team with Jim McKeever in it was a better team.”

“Jim had a natural warmth and innate kindness which meant people gravitated towards him. He was affectionately known across Ireland as Gentleman Jim.”