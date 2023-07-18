Derry have the desire to return stronger next year, says Oak Leaf chief John Keenan

Brendan Rogers of Derry is tackled by Jack Barry of Kerry during the All-Ireland Semi-Final

Derry county GAA board chairman John Keenan is in no doubt as to just what has made 2023 one of the most memorable years in the county’s history.

“I think one word can sum up the overall approach within the county this year and that word is belief,” insists Keenan, “We are particularly fortunate to have had people like Damien McErlain, Stephen Barker and others come back on board and make a huge contribution to any success we have achieved.”

Kerry may have come out on top in Sunday’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-Final but this setback has not been allowed to dilute the success achieved by the Oak Leaf county.

Within a seven-month period from January until July, Derry won the McKenna Cup, clinched promotion to Division One of the Allianz League, claimed a second successive Ulster title and reached the All-Ireland Semi-Final only to be edged out in the closing minutes.

Chairman Keenan, who brings his own brand of fanatical zeal to the table, goes on to pinpoint further successes achieved by Derry teams in different codes over recent months lest the county becomes engulfed in the tears of disappointment that flowed after Sunday’s gut-wrenching setback.

“When you think about it we won the All-Ireland Under-20 ‘B’ Hurling title, the All-Ireland Minor football crown, the Celtic Challenge hurling title and in the Christy Ring Cup Final our senior hurlers were just pipped by Meath,” points out Keenan.

Not too many counties could list such an impressive catalogue of success within a limited period of time but Derry chairman Keenan makes it quite clear that the drive for more success will be sustained.

Having reached last year’s All-Ireland Football Semi-Final in which they were beaten by Galway (2-8 to 1-6) and having succumbed to Kerry at the week-end (1-17 to 1-15), Derry will again have their sights fixed on capturing ‘Sam’ next year

Their Semi-Final setbacks may have temporarily shattered morale but chairman Keenan is adamant that the spirit, ambition and drive within the football squad are such that outright success is the only thing that matters.

To date, Derry have won just one All-Ireland Senior Football championship title and that was in 1993 when Henry Downey captained the team to glory.

“There is no doubt that there is still a massive hunger in this county to see ‘Sam’ return,” stresses Keenan,

“Obviously you could say that we were within touching distance of it on Sunday but at the end of the day Kerry were victorious and you have to hand it to them when all is said and done.”

“There is still a ferocious desire within this Derry side to come good at the highest level and they will certainly be fired up again next year, there is no doubt about that.

“In the meantime we have our county Championship to look forward to and there will be some cracking games in this competition.

“I think the players are looking forward to domestic action now and I believe our Championship will underline the high standard of football that is currently being played within the county.

“I really think that this is something to look forward to for each and every one of us.”​