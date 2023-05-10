Derry have to take the game to Armagh in Ulster Final, says Shane McGuigan

Shane McGuigan will be vital for Derry as they look to retain their Ulster title — © SPORTSFILE

Derry's Shane McGuigan will look to add to his impressive tally in the Ulster Final — © SPORTSFILE

Thus it was when Derry hurtled to their 1-21 to 2-10 Ulster Championship win over Monaghan just recently.

But while individual returns on the day hinted at explosive finishing — Shane McGuigan helped himself to nine points (five frees) for starters — it was the fact that 10 players in all contributed to the feast of scores that delighted manager Rory Gallagher.

When they led by 1-12 to 1-5 at half-time, to all intents and purposes Derry had booked their place in the provincial Final with the only outstanding element left for confirmation being the identity of their opponents.

It was Armagh who made the breakthrough when they humbled Down at the Semi-Final stage and now McGuigan and his fellow scorers are looking forward to making hay while the sun shines yet again when they go toe-to-toe with the Orchard County side.

Yet they will enter the decider against Kieran McGeeney’s intrepid troops with caution as their keynote. They are aware that scores might just not be easily obtained against what is normally a mean Armagh defence and while McGuigan is likely to be carefully policed by Orchard County ‘minders’, he will nonetheless not shirk the challenge of putting scores on the board for his side.

“Obviously we expect that Armagh will be a very tight-marking team because they know what to expect,” points out McGuigan.

“From our perspective, it has been emphasised to us more than once by Rory Gallagher that from one to 15 we are attackers and from one to 15 we are defenders. That gives you an insight into our philosophy.”

Now rated as one of the best forwards in the country, McGuigan will have a key role against an Armagh side that has improved as the Ulster series has unfurled. Having distinguished himself in Derry’s impressive sortie into Division One, McGuigan transported his deft scoring touch into the Ulster Championship to devastating effect and obviously is still intent on enhancing his returns.

But McGuigan is conscious that Derry may have to work rather harder for scores this time out given Armagh’s penchant for closing down space and tight man-marking. Yet he believes that manager Rory Gallagher’s attacking policy can prove a huge boost against the Orchard County.

“We know that the quicker we move the ball up the field then we will carry a bigger threat. We have to take the game to Armagh. We have worked on this for a while now and it has been paying off for us. The hope is that it will stand to us this time round,” insists McGuigan.

The Oak Leaf marksman was accorded a surprising amount of freedom against Monaghan and he certainly maximised his scoring opportunities by landing nine points in another superlative offering of finishing.

But he is conscious that Armagh may offer rather more resistance particularly as they carry considerable experience at the back in the form of players like Aidan Forker, Aaron McKay and Jarly Og Burns.

“I think we are able to vary our game and that might stand to us. Armagh will come at us, we know that, and we have to be ready for what will be a big test. We cannot afford to find ourselves chasing the game,” stresses McGuigan.

Derry are by no means a one-trick pony when it comes to scoring with Paul Cassidy, Ethan Doherty, Niall Toner and Conor Glass all more than capable of finding the range when necessary.

But at the end of the day it’s the irrepressible McGuigan who remains Derry’s big hope when it comes to putting scores on the board irrespective of who the opposition are.

For their part, Armagh looked brisk and business-like in accounting for an out of touch Down side in their Semi-Final at the Athletic Grounds where the home outfit laid down an early marker that they intended to remain in top gear and so it proved with Down having bowed the knee long before the final whistle had sounded.

Yet Armagh’s handsome 4-8 to 0-12 win over the Mournemen has certainly not bred any false confidence ahead of their showdown with a Derry side that are undoubtedly at concert pitch.

“We know that Derry will come to us fixated on retaining their title. They have looked very impressive in the Ulster series to date and we have to be on our guard right from the off. At this stage of the championship it’s all or nothing,” warns Armagh selector and coach Ciaran McKeever.

“We are obviously encouraged to have got this far but we know that the pressure will be on in earnest in this particular game because of Derry’s all-round strengths. The big thing, too, is that we have to take our scoring chances. Hopefully this will prove to be the case.”​