Derry hold nerve to clinch Ulster Minor Championship title after penalties

Conall Higgins was a stand-out performer for Derry Minors and was rewarded with the Man of the Match award

Derry revel in a penalty shoot-out victory over Monaghan and celebrate with the trophy for winning the Ulster Minor Championship

It’s not often that a minor match tends to steal the thunder of its senior brethren. But that’s precisely what happened at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds in Armagh last night when Derry lifted the provincial Minor Championship trophy after a hugely dramatic contest that was only decided after a penalty shoot-out.

Derry’s accuracy in the shoot-out was such that they reigned supreme, and they will now advance to an All-Ireland Quarter-Final meeting with Galway.

And if their performance last night is anything to go by, they could make serious headway in the All-Ireland Series.

Ahead by 1-7 to 1-4 at half-time after Johnny McGuckin had responded to Monaghan’s early three-pointer from Tommy Mallen, Derry found themselves restricted in the third quarter and when Sean Og McElwain and Conor Jones struck further goals for the Farney side, the game became delicately balanced at 3-5 to 1-11.

And so that theme continued to full-time, by which point Derry and Monaghan could still not be split.

The inevitable extra-time yielded two points for each side, with Conall Higgins grabbing a brace for Derry and goalkeeper Jamie Mooney and Mallen keeping Monaghan in touch.

On, then, to a penalty shoot-out, and when Derry hit the jackpot by converting four to Monaghan’s two, it was the signal for tumultuous Oak Leaf celebrations.

And it was also the time for Derry manager Damian McErlain to reflect on his side’s journey to date.

“The boys put in a great effort, but when you concede three goals in a Championship match, you know you have something to work on,” declared McErlain.

“I have to say that I was disappointed with this, but we are now going into an All-Ireland showdown with Galway and we certainly have to be at our best for that one.

“We had been taking pride in the fact that we had not conceded a goal in the Championship until this point in time, but at the same time I have to say that we are delighted to have got over the line.”

“We have a lot of talented young players in this squad but it is worth pointing out that it is a huge step up to Under-20 level, and then there is another big step up to senior level.”

“But all we can do is keep doing what we believe to be the right things, have faith in our own ability and put in the best effort we can. This applies to everyone involved, because we are all in this together.”

Monaghan chief Dermot Malone has assembled a panel endowed with seemingly boundless courage and huge commitment – and he acknowledges that these qualities will be needed for their forthcoming involvement in the All-Ireland Series.

But Malone was quick to highlight the contrasting fortunes which his outfit have endured within the course of just one week.

“We were taken to a penalty shoot-out by Tyrone in the Semi-Final and our goalkeeper Jamie Mooney saved four of their penalties. Maybe it was too much to hope that we would get another rub of the green this time round, but it was not to be. Having said that, the boys showed massive character and courage, and you can only admire them for that,” said Malone.

“We will take this on the chin and then press the reset button. We are still in the All-Ireland Series, and hopefully we will continue to get the backing of our very enthusiastic fans.”

Scorers, Derry: McGuckin (1-1), Higgins (0-6, 4f), Sargent (0-2, 1 ‘45’), Rogers (0-1), Doherty (0-1), Dillon (0-3, 2f), Spiers (0-1).

Monaghan: Mallen (1-1, 1f), Jones (1-1), McElwain (1-0), McKenna (0-1), McGinnity (0-2, 2f), McCaffrey (0-1), Maguire (0-1), Finn (0-1), Mooney (0-1).

DERRY: McCloy, Small, Murray, Grant, Spiers, McEldowney, Campbell, Rogers, Sargent, Eamon Young, Dillon, McGuckin, Boyle, Higgins, Doherty.

Substitutes: McKaigue for Rogers (inj), 42mins; O’Neill for Doherty, 45mins; McGonigle for Boyle, 54mins; McNamee for Young, 12mins (ET).

MONAGHAN: Mooney, McCaffrey, Greenan, Meehan, Stuart, Mallen, Lynch, Carolan, Conor Jones, Connolly, McGinnity, Murphy, Quinn, Matthew Finn, McKenna.

Substitutes: McElwain for Finn (blood sub), 18-23mins; McElwain for Quinn, 34mins; Maguire for McCaffrey, 47mins; Clerkin for Meehan, 49mins; McCrystal for McGinnity, 51mins; McCaughey for Murphy, 60mins; Maher for Stuart (ET); Wright for Connolly, 7mins (ET); McGinnity for McCrystal, 13mins (ET); Doherty for McElwaine, 19mins (ET).

Referee: Mark Loughran (Tyrone)