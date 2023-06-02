Derry hope third time’s the charm in Christy Ring Final clash with Meath

Derry are hoping that it will be a case of third time lucky when they meet Meath in the Final of the All-Ireland Hurling Christy Ring Cup competition at Croke Park on Saturday (5.00pm).

The Oak Leaf side appeared in the 2015 and 2021 deciders and lost both but there is a greater spirit and confidence within the current side.

They have underlined their scoring prowess to date never more so than against London whom they defeated by 1-30 to 4-19.

Manager Johnny McGarvey is keeping faith in a side that has been putting in a huge effort since the start of the Championship and is hoping to see his players hit the jackpot this afternoon.

The Oak Leaf team possess a generous ration of fire-power with Cormac O’Doherty, Meehaul McGrath, Paul Cleary and Ronan Crowley particularly accurate with Corey O’Reilly and James Friel among their new breed of marksmen

But while scoring is key, defensive resilience will certainly be required against a Meath side who have been racking up their own share of impressive wins.

In Jack Regan, Eamon O’Donnachadh, Martin Healy and James Kelly, the Royal County boast cultivated players who are all capable of providing problems for the Derry defence.

Indeed Meath’s armoury is impressive and given that they play a fast, open brand of hurling it’s not surprising that the scores tend to come thick and fast on occasions.

Derry may not have had the best of fortune in the League having been relegated from Division 2A but there is a marked desire on the part of the side to come good in today’s Croke Park showdown.

It’s not often that sides outside the top bracket get the opportunity to strut their stuff at Headquarters but if Derry maximise the opportunity to do that today then they will come home suitably armed with silverware.

In Saturday’s Nickey Rackard Cup Final at Croke Park (3.00pm) Donegal will take on Wicklow. The north-western county have shown impressive form of late and outstanding displays from Declan Coulter, Danny Cullen, Keith Curran and Ruairi Campbell helped to clinch their place in the final.

They will come up against a Wicklow side that have shown considerable spirit to date and are imbued with fitness and physicality which could make life difficult for their opponents.

In the Lory Meagher Cup Final at Croke Park (1.00pm) Monaghan will face a Lancashire side that have shown rugged resistance in their matches to date without achieving significant progress yet can still look dangerous.

In beating Longford by 2-16 to 0-17 to secure their place in today’s decider, Monaghan showed that they have the potential to take delivery of the trophy.

Ethan Flynn, Thomas Hughes and Niall Arthur could again be their key players today in what should prove to be an interesting tussle. A Monaghan success in the competition would certainly be a major boost for hurling in the county where ongoing efforts to promote the sport have been proving beneficial.

Lancashire booked their place in today’s decider by getting the better of Warwickshire by 5-13 to 3-17.