Derry hurling manager Johnny McGarvey calls on Oak Leafers to pile up the scores

Derry hurling manager Johnny McGarvey is urging his side to rack up the biggest scores they can in the Christy Ring Cup — and with good reason.

McGarvey believes that score differences could prove a factor when the closing stages of the competition and that’s why he is seeking maximum return from his attack in particular.

It could be said that he has been getting this to date given that his team have assembled the impressive total of 6-47 in their two games to date but McGarvey believes that Meath could prove a tough proposition at Owenbeg on Sunday (2.00pm).

Armagh manager Karl McKeegan is also keen to see his side turn on the style when they host Wicklow in the Nickey Rackard Cup at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds on Saturday (3.00pm). Fionntan Donnelly, Thomas Galvin and Eoin McGuinness are among the players the home team boss will look to for leadership in terms of scoring.

On Sunday, Tyrone manager Michael McShane will be hoping that his team can get the better of Sligo in the Christy Ring Cup at Carrickmore (2.00pm). Michael Little has been producing the goods to date for the Red Hands and McShane will be seeking another helping of artistry in this tie.

“We have to keep the pressure on if we want to progress. Obviously Sligo will be keen to win this one but we want to make the most of our home advantage on this occasion,” says McShane.

Fermanagh face a stiff test against Louth in the Nicky Rackard Cup at Darver on Sunday (2.00pm) where indefatigable Erne boss Joe Baldwin is hoping his side can maintain their challenge for silverware. Baldwin has drafted some new faces into his side who have been impressing him of late.

And Donegal face a stiff challenge against Roscommon in Athleague (2.00pm) in the same competition while in the Lory Meagher Cup Monaghan will host Warwickshire at their impressive Centre of Excellence at Cloghan (1.00pm). Having already beaten Fermanagh and Armagh and having scored an overall 4-41 in the process, Donegal will have their sights on a hat-trick of wins on Sunday.