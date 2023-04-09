Derry keep guard up for clash with Donegal in Under-20 Championship

When Down beat Tyrone in the opening game of the Ulster Under-20 Football Championship, they certainly caused quite a stir.

Suddenly the series is enjoying enhanced status as fans are now eagerly awaiting the Semi-Finals, the first of which will be played on Saturday when Derry host neighbours Donegal at Owenbeg (4.00pm).

Derry cantered past Fermanagh’s feeble challenge (3-12 to 0-8) in their opening encounter but will undoubtedly have their guard up this afternoon against a Donegal side that were stretcehd to the limit by Antrim.

Given that the Derry team is spliced with a senior flavour with Matthew Downey and Lachlan Murray key players, they will start in pole position against Donegal.

On Wednesday night, Down can expect a generous ration of support when they meet Monaghan at Pairc Esler, Newry (7.30pm) in the other Semi-Final. Monaghan have accounted for Cavan and Armagh and appear to have their sights set on the provincial trophy.

While Down have key players in Patrick McCarthy, Thomas Hardy, Oisisn Savage and Jason Morgan, Monaghan can look to Stephen Mooney, Cian Conlon, Dylan McConnell and Caolan Reilly for inspiration.

Down have taken considerable comfort from that win over Tyrone but not to the extent that they have got complacent.