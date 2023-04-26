Derry know they have to be at their best against Down in Ulster U20 Final

When unfancied Down threw a spanner in the Ulster U20 Football Championship works by overcoming hot favourites Tyrone at the first hurdle, they ignited the competition to such a level that Wednesday night’s Down v Derry Final at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh (7.30pm) has triggered a high level of interest.

The Mourne side followed up that win over Tyrone by getting the better of Monaghan but while the two victories to date have galvanised Conor Laverty’s side, Derry too have made an impact.

They overwhelmed Fermanagh by 3-12 to 0-8 before easing past Donegal (0-11 to 0-5) and it’s those victories which have given manager Martin Boyle optimism ahead of tonight’s game.

“We are taking nothing for granted. Down have shown themselves to be a very capable side,” insists Boyle

The fact that both sides are liberally sprinkled with players who have acquired some level of Senior experience is certain to add spice to the game particularly as quality forwards are among this contingent.

Derry’s battery of talent is headed by Lachlan Murray, Eoin McEvoy, Matthew Downey, Niall O’Donnell and Peter McCullagh. Murray and Downey in particular have already distinguished themselves on the senior stage at inter-county level and can provide the kind of inspirational lead their side will need.

Patrick McGurk and Charlie Diamond are other players who can surface tonight in Derry’s bid to land scores.

For their part, Down will look to Odhran Murdock, an established senior player, to spearhead their challenge for the title alongside Jason Morgan, Oisin Savage and Jamie Doran. Murdock has made a big impact in the Down senior team and would have seen action against Donegal on Sunday had he been available.

And the team is particularly well served in defence where Patrick McCarthy and Thomas Hardy have been the essence of consistency.

Down may have encountered a rather more difficult journey than Derry to reach tonight’s decider but it will be a level playing field just the same. Both counties have already taken huge heart from their progress to date and it could be said that each will be keen to add another string to their bow tonight.

Within the past year, Derry have won the Ulster title, the McKenna Cup and attained Division One status in the League. Might there just be room on the sideboard for another trophy?