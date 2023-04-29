Derry legend Tony Scullion fired up about Oak Leafers’ Ulster title defence

When Derry surged to their first All-Ireland Senior Football Championship title in 1993, Tony Scullion was part of the fabric of a solid defence that yielded little and ultimately proved a huge plus-factor in the team’s drive to the ultimate glory.

Today Scullion remains utterly dedicated to the cause of Derry GAA — a man who believes that gaelic football continues to strengthen community bonds and provide a sporting outlet that is still thriving throughout the country.

Right now, the bubbly Scullion, whose passion for the game is still renowned, has one sporting goal — he is desperate to see Derry retain the Ulster title they won last year.

So it’s no surprise to discover that he is pent up and impatiently awaiting Saturday’s throw-in in his beloved county’s Ulster Semi-Final against Monaghan at O’Neill’s Healy Park, Omagh (5.00pm).

“To tell you the truth, I can’t wait for the game to come round,” admits Scullion.

“I am desperately keen to see Derry win this match and book their place in the Ulster Final. God knows, we have had to wait long enough for a bit of success and having had a helping of it last year who can blame us for wanting more?”

“We had not won an Ulster title for 24 years and then last year we reigned supreme in the province before going on to win the McKenna Cup and get promoted to Division One. All this made for heady days in Derry here and a win today over Monaghan this afternoon would be another massive boost for us going forward.”

Derry's rising young star Lachlan Murray — © ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

But Scullion, with his deep fountain of GAA knowledge, makes it clear that Derry are not quite facing into a straightforward task today. Quite opposite, in his opinion.

“Let’s be straight here. Monaghan are a good footballing side, they will have taken a massive boost from that win against Tyrone and will be keen to build on it. It’s all right saying that Derry are favourites but I for one would have tremendous respect for Monaghan. They generally reserve their best for the Championship when you think about it” insists Scullion.

Having played his last match for Derry in 1996 after adorning the famous red and white jersey for 14 years, Scullion has watched gaelic football evolve into a sport in which possession is everything and in which finishing skills are paramount.

“Football has changed surely but Derry have adapted well. They play a good brand of football but then so too do Monaghan. We can take nothing for granted going into this match,” observes Scullion.

He has watched young players like Lachlan Murray and Eoin McEvoy who have come into the side blossom alongside their more experienced colleagues and he is particularly delighted to see Ciaran McFaul back in the squad following his sojourn in the United States.

“Ciaran is a warrior, a man you would want to have in your corner,” insists Scullion.

“It’s great that he’s in there to offer back-up. I have felt that we could do with strengthening on the bench and I think that his presence will help us.”

Derry All-Ireland winner Tony Scullion in his heyday

He expects Saturday’s game to go right down to the wire because of what he feels is Monaghan’s composure and their traditional doggedness.

“Yes, I think it will be a very close game because Monaghan never know when they are beaten. Look at what happened in their game against Tyrone a couple of weeks ago.

“We all thought that Tyrone were on their way to winning that game but Monaghan chipped into their lead in the second-half and then cemented their victory with a last-gasp goal — it was thrilling stuff,” maintains Scullion.

On Saturday Derry will need to maximise their scoring chances against a Monaghan side that showed against Tyrone they can defend diligently and launch swift counter-attacks. Indeed, Monaghan have their own quota of gifted players ranging from vastly experienced sharpshooter to enterprising newcomer Ryan O’Toole who ignited the Ulster Championship in spectacular style when he drilled in the last-minute winning goal for Monaghan against Tyrone.

Derry legend Tony Scullion hailed the buoyant mood in the Oak Leaf County these days — © ©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty

And for their part the Oak Leaf side know that they cannot afford to find themselves chasing the game against a side who have already shown their capacity to stage a comeback.

“There is no doubt that we can’t allow Monaghan to steal a march on us. They could prove difficult to rein in and that’s where we have to be careful,” warns Scullion.

When the Derry team put their heads above the parapet in spectacular style last year, they enjoyed the enthusiastic backing of thousands of fans who had previously lain dormant as the team strove to make an impact.

“The way in which entire families travelled to games and got right behind the team was a joy to behold,” said Scullion

“This proved that there is a great love of gaelic football in the county and I would just love to see a repeat of those crowds this year.

“I would be optimistic in relation to the team’s chances but why go around with a defeatist attitude?

“There is no doubt in my mind that if Derry hit the ground running this afternoon then they could well will prove to be hard to stop.”