Derry maintain promotion push with Division Two dismantling of Kildare

Derry 2-15 Kildare 0-7

Derry kept their promotion hopes on track and maintained their 100 per cent record by this comprehensive dismantling of Kildare in Newbridge on Sunday.

Just how good Derry were really has to be tempered with considering how awful their hosts were. There have been a couple of tough days under Glen Ryan this year already in this league, but this was the worst yet. They look to be operating with their confidence in their boots.

At times throughout this first half, Derry were irresistible and while the meeting against Dublin next weekend will be a truer test of their abilities, they would have to be pleased with how much of a ‘team’ they are.

Yes, they would rather be playing in the top flight and picking up the tips that you gain by playing the likes of Kerry, Galway, Mayo and the fellow Ulster big hitters, but perhaps their best work is yet to be seen.

Derry hit one goal in the first half and it was a thing of beauty with total team play. An attack went through Niall Toner to Shane McGuigan, then with Conor Doherty who played Niall Loughlin into a space that was completely unoccupied.

The Greenlough man then produced a patient dummy that doubles as a twist and turn and completely took his marker Shane Ryan out of the equation. Goalkeeper Mark Donnellan had also bought his intention so that when Loughlin straightened up, he only had an empty net to roll the ball into.

The second half was only seven minutes on when the outcome was decisively stated. Some interplay from Eoin McEvoy and Conor McCluskey got Shane McGuigan on the ball but he had to run 25 metres towards goal, throwing Shane Ryan a serious dummy before crashing the ball into the roof of the net.

With twenty minutes left, young full-back Eoin McEvoy fisted his first point. That left fifteen points between the two teams and it prompted scores of home fans to leave the stadium.

Sometimes, a disastrous performance arrives out of nowhere. Kildare cannot say they weren’t warned here as they had their horror show against Cork, having put it up to Dublin in the league opener. In 76 minutes of football here, they scored two points from play.

Derry are going places though.

DERRY: O Lynch; C McKaigue, E McEvoy 0-1, C McCluskey; C Doherty, P McGrogan, Padraig Cassidy; C Glass, B Rogers; N Toner 0-2, 1f, Paul Cassidy, E Doherty 0-3; B Heron 0-2, S McGuigan 1-7, 4f, 1xmark, N Loughlin 1-0

Subs: S Downey for McGrogan (55m), O McWilliams for Heron (60m), C McGuckian for Padraig Cassidy (63m), P McNeill for McEvoy, B McCarron for Toner (68m)

KILDARE: M Donnellan; M O’Grady, S Ryan, D Malone; D Hyland, K Flynn, P McDermott 0-1; K Feely, K O’Callaghan; E Doyle, B McCormack, A Beirne 0-1; N Flynn 0-2f, D Kirwin 0-3f, J Robinson

Subs: D Flynn for Robinson (31m), J Sargeant for Malone (HT), P Cribbin for Beirne (43m), B Coffey for McCormack (52m).

Referee: Barry Judge (Sligo)